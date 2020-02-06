Pictured above are the winners of the Fort Atkinson Knights of Columbus Free-Throw Championship that took place on Sunday, Jan. 26, in St. Joseph Catholic School. The winners in the front row, from left to right, are Levi Huettl, Connor Luebke, Cole Huber, Annie Kuefler, Felicity Kuefler and Samantha Vnuk. In the second row, from left to right, are Francis Kuefler, Jack Kammer and Luke Murphy.