Ten basketball players won their respective age brackets at the Fort Atkinson Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship on Sunday, Jan. 26, at St. Joseph Catholic School in Fort Atkinson.
Fourteen-year-old Francis Kuefler had the most noteworthy performance of the day in the boys division as he made all 15 of his free throws. Every competitor shoots 15 free throws
Kuefler and the other nine winners advance to the district competition on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. The district competition will be hosted at St. Joseph with local winners from Fort Atkinson, Jefferson and Milton.
Joining Kuefler as first-place winners were Luke Murphy (13-year-old boys), Jack Kammer (12 boys), Connor Luebke (11 boys), Levi Huettl (10 boys), Cole Huber (9 boys), Annie Kuefler (12 girls), Felicity Kuefler (10 girls) and Samantha Vnuk (9 girls).
There were no entrants for the 11-, 13- and 14-year-old girls divisions.
