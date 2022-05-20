WAUWATOSA -- Bryant and Stratton College recently named Brandon Siska as its head women's basketball coach.
Siska comes from Lake Mills High School, where he coached the girls basketball program since 2017 leading them to a WIAA Division 3 State Championship in 2020-21, its first in school history, and a state tournament appearance in 2019-20.
Siska earned Coach of the Year honors in 2020-21 from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, the Wisconsin Associated Press, Wisconsin State Journal, NFHS and was a national finalist with the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
"I am really excited to be the head women's basketball coach at Bryant and Stratton College," Siska said. "I would like to thank Bobcats athletic director Greg Brandner for giving me this opportunity. Coaching collegiately has always been a dream of mine."
At Lake Mills, Siska turned around the girls basketball program in a big way, guiding the L-Cats to a 91-34 record, including a 25-2 state championship team in 2020-21 followed by a 20-6 season this past year. Lake Mills won the Capitol North four straight seasons, captured three straight regional titles, registered three consecutive 20-win seasons while earning two sectional championships and two trips to state.
"I want to build on the success that has been established at Bryant & Stratton and continue to compete at a national level, Siska said. "There is a ton of talent in Wisconsin. Being one of the few scholarship colleges in the state is very exciting. I look forward to finding future Bobcats. I am excited to help our student-athletes develop and reach their goals on and off the court."
Siska is the second women's basketball coach in Bryant & Stratton College-Wisconsin's history. He is taking over for Jeff Lorenz, who resigned after leading the Bobcats to a NJCAA Division II Final Four appearance this past season.
The next head coach of the L-Cats will inherit the full complement of a roster that won 20 games last year and reached the sectional semifinals.
