Lake Mills' Jailen Ortega (left) attempts to keep a Blue player in his defensive half in the WSCA All-Star Game in Madison on Saturday, July 16. Ortega was a part of the winning Gold team, which was victorious in a penalty kick shootout.
MADISON -- The Gold Team edged the Blue Team in penalty kicks to win the 2022 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association boys All-Star Game contested at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, July 16.
Lake Mills forward Jailen Ortega and midfielder Brayden Ciesiolka were both team members of the victorious Gold side, which held a 4-3 advantage in PKs after the game was knotted at 2 apiece at the end of regulation.
Lake Mills' Josh Vinluan was an assistant coach for the Gold Team.
Athletes gathered on the afternoon of Friday, July 15 for training sessions contested in Sun Prairie. Players also were invited to Forward Madison FC's home match on Saturday night, where there achievements -- both last season and over the course of their careers -- were recognized in a ceremony at halftime.
Vinluan, entering his second season guiding Lake Mills' boys program, will now turn his attention to the fall boys season, which gets underway in earnest on Tuesday, Aug. 23, with a road game versus Jefferson.
In the girls All-Star game, McFarland's Grace Breuchel scored twice for the Blue team in its 4-1 victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.