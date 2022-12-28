Lake Mills senior forward Bella Pitta gets Waupun senior forward Kayl Peterson to leave her feet during a girls basketball game at the Holiday Shootout at Watertown High School on Wednesday. Pitta led all scorers with 29 points in a 55-50 victory for Lake Mills.
Lake Mills junior guard Taylor Wollin (21) and senior forward Bella Pitta (left) are greeted by teammates after wrapping up a 55-50 victory over Waupun in double overtime at the Holiday Shootout at Watertown High School on Wednesday.
WATERTOWN -- Senior Bella Pitta totaled a career-high 29 points and the sixth-ranked Lake Mills girls basketball team upended top-ranked Waupun 55-50 in a double overtime at the Watertown Holiday Shootout on Wednesday.
"Bella remains very calm in situations like this and was ready for the moment," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. "They schemed against her like everyone does by packing the paint. Bella started the game with a couple travels facing double and triple teams. She didn't let that get to her.
"We set screens for her to get her touches anywhere. She's a post presence certainly and showed tonight she can hit the outside shot. She got the ball with people draped all over her and still found a way to finish."
The Warriors (9-2) led by eight at halftime before the L-Cats wrestled away momentum and the lead in the second period. Down the stretch in regulation, Waupun used a 1-3-1 to force Lake Mills into uncharacteristic mistakes and ultimately reach overtime with momentum on its side.
Lake Mills trailed 46-43 in the first overtime, but pulled even on Pitta’s three-point play with 2 minutes, 11 seconds left.
Waupun regained the lead when junior point guard Gracie Gopalan hit 1-of-2 free throws with 1:39 remaining, but Pitta forced a second overtime when she hit the second of two free throws with 36 seconds to go.
Pitta, who scored 21 after halftime, opened the scoring in the second overtime with a 3-pointer from the top, but Waupun’s 6-foot-1 senior forward Kayl Petersen, who scored a team-high 20 points, answered with a three of her own from the same spot to knot it at 50-50.
The Warriors would not make another field goal, while the L-Cats (9-1) allowed just one offensive rebound over the final six minutes. Pitta put the L-Cats in front for good with two free throws with 1:14 remaining, and added two more with a minute to go. Junior guard Taylor Wollin added a free throw in the closing seconds for the final margin.
Both of these teams were excellent defensively. The Warriors got back in transition so well that they forced the L-Cats to travel three times in the first overtime. But the L-Cats were stellar defensively, getting their hands in the passing lanes for takeaways.
"We're extremely proud of this result," Lind said. "Every girl that played chipped in even if they weren't in the scoring column. They were playing for each other and wanted to win above all. It's been tough for them to adjust to a new coach, but I feel like our confidence is going to grow with this win."
Lake Mills faces Division 4 top-ranked La Crosse Aquinas tonight at 5:45 p.m. to conclude the tournament. The matchup is a rematch of the 2021 Division 3 state title game won by the L-Cats.
