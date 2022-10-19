The third-seeded Lake Mills football team hosts sixth-seeded Evansville in a WIAA Division 4 Level 1 game on Friday.
The L-Cats (6-3) won back-to-back games to become playoff eligible, including scoring 28 unanswered points in last week’s homecoming win over Lodi.
The Blue Devils (5-4), who placed third in the Rock Valley Conference with a record of 5-2, lost 35-0 to McFarland last week, snapping a four-game win streak.
Evansville’s offense is fairly balanced. Quarterback Bennett Keller (895 passing yards), tailback Wyatt Nelson (787 rushing yards) and receiver Aiden Maves (277 receiving yards) led the team in the three major offensive categories. The Blue Devils, who went to Level 2 in 2019 for their first playoff victory since 2007, have senior linemen Quinn Grovesteen-Matchey, a University of Wyoming recruit, in the trenches.
“They have some big kids,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “They come at you different ways offensively. They bring it in tight and can ground and pound. They spread you out and will go trips. They are trying to marry principals and keep you on your toes.
“We have to be prepared from a formation standpoint and know where we have to get assigned and aligned both in the box and in the secondary. It will be important for us to know where we have to be based on where they are trying to attack us.”
The Blue Devils face a lot of Wing-T type offenses in the RVC. Lake Mills isn’t sure what type of defense to expect against its spread look.
“I don’t think they have seen a team with our team speed, especially on the outside,” Huber said. “That’s not a discredit to other teams they have faced, but the teams in their conference attack teams in different ways. We will take what the defense gives us and go from there.”
The L-Cats, who are making their seventh consecutive playoff appearance, have won their postseason opener the last three years. Huber’s crew is relishing the opportunity to continue competing.
“It is exciting,” Huber said. “This group has been hit with the injury bug. Our kids have responded well to adversity. The resilience of this group and our senior class is phenomenal. Whether we are playing for one week or five more weeks, I look forward to every single days with these guys.”
EDGEWOOD at LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team opens the postseason by hosting Edgewood in a Division 4 Level 1 game on Friday.
The Warriors (7-2) are seeded fourth while the Crusaders (6-3) are seeded fifth. The two sides concluded Capitol Conference play in Madison last week with Lakeside earning a 13-10 victory.
The Warriors are playing in the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season and had won their postseason opener three years in a row until last season’s Level 1 loss to Columbus.
The two sides were extremely evenly matched in last week’s game, which did not feature a turnover. Lakeside amassed 226 yards of offense on four yards per play compared to 200 total yards on 5.1 yards for the Crusaders.
The Warriors possessed a 13-minute edge in time of possession despite playing without senior running back Nate Yaroch and not using senior quarterback Levi Birkholz, who returned from a one-game injury absence, in the running game.
The Crusaders are in the postseason for the third year in a row and lost to Lakeside 31-10 in a Level 1 contest in 2020. Edgewood was fairly balanced offensively last week, attempting 16 passes while running it 23 times. Abe Thompson, who ran it eight times for 89 yards, could see more touches. Edgewood played the second half of the season without its preferred starter at quarterback but still managed to average 29 points per game.
This week’s affair could well come down the final minutes of the fourth quarter as the sides face off for the second time in eight days with a Level 2 berth at stake.
RANDOLPH at JOHNSON CREEK
The fourth-seeded Johnson Creek football team hosts fifth-seeded Randolph in a WIAA Division 7 Level 1 game on Friday.
The Bluejays (6-4) earned the home game in part due to their 29-28 victory over the then fourth-ranked Rockets (7-3) on the road Sept. 16. Both teams went 5-2 in conference games, tying for second behind unbeaten Cambria-Friesland.
The first matchup was a doozy as the Bluejays opened up a 14-0 first-quarter lead after a pair of rushing scores by junior Silas Hartz. Randolph led 26-21 early in the fourth before junior quarterback Dylan Bredlow converted a two-yard run and the ensuing two-point conversion for the final margin with 3 minutes, 44 seconds left.
Hartz, who averages 7.2 yards per carry with 17 touchdowns, has 932 rushing yards while Bredlow finished the regular season with 734 yards on the ground despite missing three games. Bredlow has accounted for 11 rushing TDs, averaging 7.7 yards per tote, while adding five passing scores for the Bluejays, who won three straight to close the regular season.
Alex Hollander leads the Rockets in passing (570 yards) and rushing (599 yards). The senior signal caller completes 41 percent of his passes and has 10 touchdowns along with four interceptions. Hollander also has 10 rushing TDs.
Johnson Creek is making its seventh playoff appearance in eight seasons and only missed out in 2020 when its season was shortened to two games. Randolph, meanwhile, is in the playoffs for the fifth straight year.
