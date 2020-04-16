LAKE MILLS — When Tyler Huber was added as an assistant coach to the Johnson Creek coaching staff, it was to add the passing dimension to an already potent offense.
Huber agreed to take over the position as head football coach at Lake Mills High School this week and will intend to continue the tradition rich in scoring points as established by Dan Ferkovich, who left the position to be head coach at West Bend West in early March.
“It’s a great community. I’ve lived here the last three years,” Huber said. “Teaching at Johnson Creek wasn’t too far away, so I was able to get a little bit of a relationship with people in Lake Mills too and it’s good, hard-working people. The last decade or so, they’ve had success with all of their sports programs. The facilities and administration that they have in place here made it a place I really wanted to be part of.”
In many ways, Ferkovich should be credited with making the program a desirable place to coach. He spent seven years at Lake Mills and made it a consistent winner, but he lives in West Bend, so the three-minute commute enticed him to leave his position as head coach of Lake Mills where he had a 45-29 record and the first conference title since 1988.
“We had an extraordinary number of outstanding candidates for this position,” Lake Mills athletic director Stephen Considine said. “When the interview committee got together, we felt that we wanted to focus on three areas: relationships with players, parents, youth and community; ability to transform our weight room culture, and an offensive background.
“We ranked those in order of importance to our program. Tyler not only met those three requirements, he exceeded our expectations and he already had a plan in place on all three of those components.”
Over the last few years, Lake Mills has been known for having a high-powered offense that helped the L-Cats win 10 games twice in the last three seasons and reach Level 3 of the playoffs three out of the last four seasons.
Huber’s resume indicates he should be able to help them continue their run of success. Huber played wide receiver for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater when the Warhawks put their best stretch of success together compiling a 59-1 record and winning three NCAA Division III championships.
Huber, who is a North Prairie native and Mukwonago graduate, caught 79 passes for 1,244 yards and 10 touchdowns his sophomore year with the Warhawks. He was limited his junior year due to injury and was the No. 2 to Jake Kumerow his senior year before graduating in the spring of 2014.
After his playing career, he was an assistant at Oconomowoc prior to spending three years at Johnson Creek.
The biggest contribution from Huber at Johnson Creek was his dedication to the weight room.
“What he brought to our district was a strength and conditioning program that was great,” said Tim Wagner, who has been head coach at Johnson Creek for 33 years. “That’s no disrespect to anyone in our district either — He brought in a program and energy that the kids bought into right away. That’s been his biggest strength.
“What he brought to our weight program was phenomenal. He was involved with all sports, all of the programs. This was a kid that came in during the summer at 6 a.m. to work with the kids with the strength and conditioning. They saw that and they really bought into it because he didn’t just talk about it, he lived it.”
Huber, who lives in Lake Mills, is a physical education teacher at Johnson Creek High School. He said before the interview process for the Lake Mills job began, he watched film of the 2019 L-Cats and was impressed by what he saw. Of course, during the coronavirus pandemic, he’s not able to meet each of the athletes in person, but preparation for the 2020 season is certainly underway.
“Relationships and building relationships with kids is the most important part of coaching,” Huber said. “You can be the best Xs and Os coach in the world, but if you don’t have buy in from the kids, you don’t have a program and that’s something Tim (reinforced) and it’s 100 percent of what coaching is about. It’s not about football, it’s about building young men to be great dads one day and great sons.” Building that culture is really important.”
