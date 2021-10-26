KENOSHA — One week after winning the Capitol North conference title, Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country team earned even more impressive hardware.
The Warriors put their top six runners in the top 20 to win by 45 points.
Lakeside Lutheran dominated up and down the lineups, as runners 1 through 7 each had the best finish among all teams at their respective positions.
The Warriors led off the racing on a perfect day at the Wayne Dannehl National Cross Country Course by securing the first sectional championship and team state qualifier for the program since 2016. From the start, they put themselves in the front of the team race and never looked back on their way to scoring only 38 points to Clinton’s 83.
On the day, six of Lakeside’s seven runners ran personal bests in what was the considered by Lakeside coach Cameron Ausen the best team race yet this season.
Up front, sophomore Cameron Weiland took home his third individual title of the year and had command of the race by the middle mile to win in 16:39.
“I ran this course earlier this year for the Parkside Invitational,” Weiland said. “I liked it. There was so much competition up front and it was a fast day from the day we started with it. I tied my PR, so time-wise it was pretty good. I felt pretty comfortable throughout most of it, which I liked. That comfort is helping me going into next weekend, seeing how fast I can run (at state).”
Sophomore Mark Garcia (fourth, 17:02) was not far behind him in his best race of the season.
Garcia and Weiland took turns leading the Warriors as freshman, but only Weiland advanced to the state meet a year ago. Garcia bounced back from being the sixth runner for the Warriors at the conference meet by running a determined race worthy of his potential.
“My motivation was coming from Cam,” Garcia said. “He’s been running good all season. I guess he really motivated me during the practices to keep my head up after conference. Cam has been my motivation. During track season, Cam excelled more. After track, I didn’t really run too much, so I kind of just fell off. My first race was good, but in the second race, I didn’t do so well, and that’s when the mental game went down and Cam took off. I was (able to follow him) and things got better. I guess this race proved it.”
Junior Arnold Rupnow (seventh, 17:17) ran another impressive race with a very strong final mile. Senior captain Jonathan Abel (12th, 17:56) snapped the 18:00 barrier for the first time and sophomore Daniel Ertman (14th, 18:01) had a strong finish to round out the top five. Also competing were two more athletes that ran lifetime bests. Freshman Will Hemling (18th/18:24) and sophomore Isaac Bilitz (37th/19:09) had great races to complete the day for the boys.
“There were some rough patches for us last year and this year, but it was all worth it,” Abel said. “The Chocolate City course was pretty fast. I kind of liked this one, but not really. But it was my first time under 18 today, so I was happy with that.”
Ausen felt the experience his team picked up competing on this course the past two seasons was critical to their success on this day.
“When we got into that meet last year, I kept it on the calendar, because I had a feeling that eventually the sectional was going to come back here,” Ausen said. “Plus, it’s a big time invite. It gets guys used to the big meet feel. That really paid off for us.”
Another veteran of the course was Deerfield/Cambridge senior Zach Huffman, who earned his third straight trip to state with a second place finish in 16:54.
“I ran this course last year and ran it in 16:40 and that was 14 seconds quicker than today, so I don’t know what’s up,” Huffman said. “I’ve got another week to see what I can do.”
Huffman’s junior teammate, Martin Kimmel, earned his second trip to state with a fifth place finish in 17:12. Kimmel was part of a qualifying team last year. He was the third of five individual qualifiers in this race.
“This was not a PR, but it felt good,” Kimmel said. “I am glad I got to run this course. We’ve been working pretty hard this season. It’s good to see the work paying off. I am glad I get to go with my teammate Zach up to state next week. It’s going to be a fun time.”
Junior Kalob Kimmel (35th, 19:08), senior Carter Brown (45th, 19:26) and freshman Kaleb Regoli (61st, 20:09) contributed to D/C’s fifth place score of 147.
Whitewater freshman Jack Hefty was the fourth individual qualifier, finishing four seconds behind Martin Kimmel to place sixth in 17:16.
“I didn’t PR, but I felt amazing throughout the race,” Hefty said. “Throughout the season, it’s been kind of iffy and today was just absolutely perfect.”
Whitewater cross country coach Chad Carstens was happy to see his top runner on his game when it counted.
“Boy, did he ever rebound after a tough one at the conference meet,” Carstens said. “That was really something. We had some conversations between then and now, and I am just so happy that he was able to find a way to get where I know he can be.”
Jefferson’s boys were sixth with a 200 score.
Senior Mason Marin (tenth, 17:46), who battled illness off an on this season, missed out a second straight trip to state by one spot and five seconds. Senior Sawyer Thorp (16th, 18:15) was in the hunt through the two-mile mark, but couldn’t maintain it. Freshman Patrick Sande (48th, 19:37), freshman Aiden Deblare (20:05) and junior Aaron Johnson (68th, 20:43) also scored for the Eagles.
“The boys team has been affected by illness this season, but they still put their best effort forward,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. “Mason ran an extremely smart tactical race. He did everything he could to put himself in the best position possible to qualify today, but the result just wasn’t there today. I’m proud of everything he’s done for our team as a leader over his career.
Sawyer ran a strong first mile, but faded as the race progressed. I’ve been impressed with his improvement from last year. Patrick, Aiden, and Aaron rounded out our scoring five and all finished with personal bests today. That’s a great way to end a season.”
Whitewater’s boys took seventh as a team. Hefty, senior Cooper Hammond (26th, 18:41), sophomore Nate Holden (54th, 19:50), junior CJ Tomomitsu (56th, 19:53) and freshman Miles Nickelsburg (78th, 21:21) scored for the Whippets.
Lake Mills was 13th with a 277 score. Junior Landon Dierkes (40th, 19:12), freshman Braxton Walter (42nd, 19:13), senior Lukas Kleinfeldt (65th, 20:23), sophomore Clovis Cormier-Tardif (66th, 20:26) and sophomore James Hafenstein (67th, 20:34) scored for the L-Cats.
D/C girls advance
Deerfield/Cambridge won a tight battle for the runner-up plaque and second state team berth with 74 points. Lakeside Lutheran and Jefferson each missed the cut by four points with 78 each.
Sophomore Mara Brown (third, 20:45), freshman McKenna Michel (seventh, 21:05), junior Gillian Thompson (24th, 22:11), sophomore Ella Arenz (22:16) and sophomore Kylee Lonigro (34th, 23:11) led the D/C girls program to its first team berth since 2016.
“We saw Lakeside last week at conference and once you combined the (Capitol North and South) results, they pounded us pretty good,” Deerfield/Cambridge cross country coach Matt Polzin said. “But we sat down with the girls on Monday and we said, OK, if you had run better and if you had run better, it’s there if we click.
“What really helped was Mara Brown, our top girl. She’s been injured and sick all year. Things finally clicked, and then I think we just got a little lucky. Even though our No. 5 was behind Lakeside’s as far as time goes, there wasn’t many runners (to hurt us on the points total). We knew this course was tough. We’ve never run it before, but we’ve been running hills like crazy this year, getting ready for it. One of our boys, Zach, has run it at a meet, so I think we were ready.”
Lakeside’s girls were hoping to duplicate a runner-up finish at the Capitol North with air-tight pack running, and the strategy nearly paid off. Deerfield/Cambridge was stronger up front with a pair of top seven finishes from Brown and Michel, but the Warriors packed all five runners ahead of D/C’s third and fourth runners. All seven Warriors beat out D/C’s No. 5 runner, but there weren’t enough bodies in between them to blow up the Deerfield/Cambridge final score.
“The girls also had a great day where despite gutsy performances where five of our seven girls ran season best times, it was just short of qualifying for the state championships by a mere four points,” Ausen said.
“As they have done all season, the girls ran very well as a pack and finished the scoring very quickly — the spread from our first runner to our fifth runner was only 17 seconds today. Even adding through our seventh runner, the spread was only 36 seconds. We have lived by having the pack that close all season, but it was not quite enough to overcome the presence up front from both Deerfield/Cambridge and Jefferson.
The Warriors were led by junior Makenzie Sievert (17th, 21:52) and sophomores Paige Krahn (18th, 21:56) and Mia Krahn (19th, 21:58) who all ran season bests on the day. Shortly afterward, junior Abigail Minning (21st, 22:06) and freshman Kathryn Schulz (23rd, 22:09) completed the scoring. Juniors Carlee Zimmermann (28th, 22:19) and Natalie Punzel (30th, 22:28) also contributed to the scores as they both finished ahead of the fifth runners from both Deerfield-Cambridge and Jefferson.
“I am very proud of this group and what they have been able to accomplish this season,” Ausen said. “They helped take the program to heights where we have not been in nearly a decade.”
Jefferson pulled out a Rock Valley Conference championship despite senior Ava Gallardo missing the meet due to illness. Gallardo returned to action for the sectional, but wasn’t 100 percent.
Junior Jocelyn Ramirez (tenth, 21:24), freshman Olivia Jennrich (12th, 21:42), sophomore Leah Worzalla (16th, 21:50), freshman Lexi Weinbrenner (22nd, 22:09) and sophomore Emily Boucher (41st, 23:44) scored for the Eagles. Senior Julia Ball (46th, 23:56) and Gallardo (57th, 25:59) turned in the team’s sixth and seventh finishes.
“The girls team gave it everything they had today, but were just edged out as a qualifying team,” Megan Carstens said. “I am so proud of them and know they left it all out on the course. Jocelyn ran a 30 second personal best time, finishing just one spot short of qualifying for state. The girls all ran gutsy races today and almost all came away with personal best times. I know that they will use this to fuel their fire for next season.”
Lake Mills finished fifth with 121 points.
Sophomore Ava Vesperman, who led the L-Cats to a fourth consecutive state berth a year ago, missed the individual qualifying cut by 18 seconds with her 11th place finish in 21:34. Junior Madison Hahn (29th, 22:23), sophomore Olivia Klubertanz (33rd, 22:48), junior Jenna Hosey (36th, 23:27) and freshman Savannah Overhouse (42nd, 23:51) also scored for the L-Cats.
Whitewater’s girls finished sixth with a 173 score. Junior Caelyn Caputo (35th, 23:15), junior Emma Weigel (39th, 23:40), freshman Nola Coburn (40th, 23:42) and seniors Sophie Walton (45th, 23:55) and Gwen Truesdale (49th, 24:29) scored for the Whippets.
The 2021 State Boys and Girls Cross Country Championships return to The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday. The Division 2 boys race starts at noon, while the girls race starts at 1:45 p.m.
Team scores — girls: Luther Prep 40, Deerfield/Cambridge 74, Lakeside Lutheran 78, Jefferson 78 (Lakeside wins tiebreaker), Lake Mills 121, Whitewater 173, Lake Country Lutheran 226, East Troy 237
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 38, Clinton 83, Luther Prep 100, Lake Country Lutheran 104, Deerfield/Cambridge 147, Jefferson 200, Whitewater 216, Shoreland Lutheran 224, Turner 246, East Troy 260, Big Foot/Williams Bay 260, Delavan-Darien 261, Lake Mills 277, Edgerton 407
