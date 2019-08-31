LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s football team scored 28 unanswered points to build a 14-point advantage heading to the fourth quarter.
Elkhorn senior quarterback Mason Buelow capped off a long drive with a 2-yard score to cut the Warrior lead to 28-21 with 11 minutes, 26 seconds left.
Lakeside (1-1) had it in plus territory before senior quarterback Matt Davis got intercepted.
Buelow hit Thomas Zimmerman for a 6-yard touchdown with 1:57 to play and Elkhorn coach Tom Lee initially ran his kicking unit out for what would have been the game-tying point-after try. Lee, however, reconsidered and called timeout before Buelow scored the go-ahead points a 2-point conversion run as Elkhorn beat Lakeside Lutheran 29-28 in a nonconference game at LLHS on Friday.
“Give them all the credit in the world. They put together two long drives in the fourth quarter,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “Exact same thing happened two years ago against Elkhorn. Buelow threw it really well and ran it really well. They racked up a lot of yards on us.”
Buelow finished 29-for-42 passing for 324 yards and three touchdowns, adding another score on the ground. The Elks (1-1) outgained the Warriors 450-354 and used short passing patterns for big chunk plays.
“A lot of it was short stuff, bubble screens and out to the flat and they would take it and run it from there,” Bauer said.
Senior running back Logan Pampel had 10 carries for 96 yards and the first Warrior score, a 29-yard rush, in a 21-point second quarter.
Davis was 9-for-15 for 149 yards through the air and threw two touchdowns to go with two picks. Davis connected with junior tight end John O’Donnell for touchdowns of 40 and seven yards to give Lakeside a 21-14 halftime edge. Davis had the only touchdown of the third quarter on a 22-yard scamper, pushing the lead to 28-14.
Lakeside lost the turnover battle 3-1 and the Elks also recovered an onside kick in the first quarter but didn’t convert the short field into points.
“The offense moved the ball pretty well tonight,” Bauer said. “But we did have three turnovers. I call it four turnovers because they got an onside kick. To me, the difference was four turnovers to one. A deficit on takeaways at three is difficult to overcome.”
Senior receiver Carter Schneider had five catches for a team-high 68 yards. Both of O’Donnell’s receptions were for touchdowns.
On defense, Davis notched a team-high 10 tackles and had an interception. Junior linebacker Ian Olszewski had eight tackles, including a tackle for loss. Elkhorn has now beaten Lakeside in three of the last four seasons and this outcome was eerily similar to a 32-31 loss at LLHS in 2017.
“Initially he sent his field-goal unit out,” Bauer said. “Then he called a timeout. They did it two years ago and beat us by one.”
Lakeside plays at Lake Country Lutheran on Friday at 7 p.m. for a nonconference game.
ELKHORN 29,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 28
Elkhorn 14 0 0 15 — 29
Lakeside 0 21 7 0 — 28
E LL
First downs 26 17
Yards rushing (att-yds.) 29-126 30-205
Yards passing 324 149
Attempts 42 15
Completions 29 9
Had intercepted 1 2
Total yards 450 354
Penalties, yards 5-50 1-10
Fumbles, lost 1-0 2-1
Scoring plays
E — Stebnitz 25 pass from Buelow (Woyak kick)
E — Rockweiler 60 pass from Buelow (Woyak kick)
LL — Pampel 29 run (Vater kick)
LL — O’Donnell 40 pass from Davis (Vater kick)
LL — O’Donnell 7 pass from Davis (Vater kick)
LL — Davis 22 run (Vater kick)
E — Buelow 2 run (Woyak kick)
E — Zimmerman 6 pass from Buelow (Buelow run)
