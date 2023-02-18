WATERTOWN -- Senior forward Levi Birkholz scored 20 of his game-high 28 points after halftime as Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team capped a season sweep of Luther Prep by winning 75-58 at LPS on Friday.

"I thought Levi had a stretch early in the second half where he didn't let things come to him," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "When we needed him to get some hoops for us down the stretch, he was deliberate and patient.

Load comments