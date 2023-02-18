WATERTOWN -- Senior forward Levi Birkholz scored 20 of his game-high 28 points after halftime as Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team capped a season sweep of Luther Prep by winning 75-58 at LPS on Friday.
"I thought Levi had a stretch early in the second half where he didn't let things come to him," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "When we needed him to get some hoops for us down the stretch, he was deliberate and patient.
"We found him off screen and roll action and also brought him off screens instead of him creating. When teams are waiting and Levi tries to do too much with the dribble, he can struggle a little bit."
Lakeside Lutheran opened the game on a 13-4 run and the closest Luther Prep would come after that was eight points in the first half.
The Phoenix, playing the Warriors for the final time in conference play before heading to the Metro Classic next season, rallied to take a 47-46 lead with nine minutes left in regulation.
Lakeside responded with a timeout followed by a tidal wave. The Warriors reeled off 16 consecutive points in a four-minute stretch to lead 62-47.
Birkholz, who shot 11 of 14, opened the push by nailing a turnaround jumper then threw down a transition dunk off a Luther Prep turnover. Senior forward Ethan Schuetz banked in a 3-pointer and Birkholz scored on the break at the six-minute mark. Senior forward Trey Lauber connected from 3 and senior guard Will Miller finished through contact, converting a 3-point play as the Warriors never looked back.
"That big run was important for us," Jahns said. "Luther Prep had gained momentum at their place with their student section backing them. We had turnovers and missed shots early in the second half, so it was gut check time.
"To respond like that and establish control was important. You don't get points for style or pretty this time of the year, you get points for wins and that's what we got."
Schuetz (15), Lauber (13) and Miller (11) also scored in double figures for the Warriors (19-3, 7-2 in conference).
"Trey was consistent knocking shots down, Will was steady and Ethan hit some shots too," Jahns said. "When those three are involved offensively around Levi, it's difficult for teams to defend us.
"Offensively, we were just not in sync and shooting quickly to open the second half. Luther Prep sat back in the paint and did not let people get there. We shared a couple ways of how to break down the defense at halftime. We told the guys it's going to take patience and moving the ball. We got good looks, made them and then the game came easier."
Junior guard Ben Vasold scored 24 points along with five rebounds, four steals and three assists to lead Luther Prep (9-12, 1-8). He shot 10-of-13 from the floor and 4-of-4 from 3-point range.
“Ben is very efficient and he always plays under control,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said.
"We’ve been struggling at the start of second halves this season, but tonight we brought the energy we needed to slow them down. Then they went on a big run and we couldn’t match it. They have five guys that know how to play basketball on the floor at all times, and they play great team defense."
Senior forward Jude Peterson added nine points, seven rebounds and three assists. Senior guard Jude Lawrenz scored nine of his 11 points in the first half.
“Lawrenz knew this was his last time playing Lakeside and he played with great energy," coach Vasold said.
Attacking off the bounce helped the Phoenix grab the lead.
"I felt LPS was getting into the paint off dribble penetration," Jahns said. "Vasold in particular is a 3-point threat. We couldn't allocate help on dribble penetration like we wanted. We were out of position and chasing the ball.
"They got a guy on the wing and he'd attack and either get into the paint or kick out for a 3. That happened several times as Luther Prep was grabbing the lead in the second half."
Luther Prep plays at Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Monday at 7:30 p.m. while Lakeside hosts St. John's Northwestern Academies on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 75, LUTHER PREP 58
Lakeside 37 38 -- 75
Luther Prep 29 29 -- 58
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Lauber 4 3-3 13, Miller 3 4-7 11, Yahnke 1 0-0 2, Schuetz 6 2-2 15, Reinke 2 0-0 4, Birkholz 11 6-6 28, Powers 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 15-18 75.
Luther Prep -- Fix 2 0-0 5, Vasold 10 0-1 24, Pederson 4 0-2 9, Lawrenz 5 0-3 11, Mittelstadt 1 0-0 2, Splinter 3 0-0 7. Totals 25 0-6 58.
3-point goals -- LL (Lauber 2, Miller 1, Schuetz 1) 4; LPS (Vasold 4, Fix 1, Pederson 1, Lawrenz 1, Splinter 1) 8.
Total fouls -- LL 12, LPS 16.
