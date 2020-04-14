Tim Matthies will resign as head coach of the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team after 22 seasons in the role according to a news release Tuesday by Lakeside Lutheran activities director Todd Jahns.
The reasoning for stepping down wasn’t overly complicated.
“Now really only because it’s time — time to spend with family that has always supported me and time for someone else to have the opportunity to lead the program,” Matthies said. “It was an immense privilege for me to coach the teams that bought in to the idea that ‘how’ they played was more important than ‘what’ the result of the game was.”
Matthies built a 377-144 record with the Warriors including a championship in the 2001 WIAA Division 3 tournament when the Warriors defeated Brillion, 59-46. Lakeside returned to state the next season, but were defeated in the championship by Boyceville.
“His humble, ministry-minded, and hard-working nature along with his genuine love, care and concern for the physical and spiritual growth of each of the girls will be missed,” Jahns said. “We offer our congratulations and thanks to coach Matthies for so faithfully serving the girls basketball program here at Lakeside.”
Lakeside finished in first or second place each of the first eight years of the decade and won six Capitol North titles. The dominant run included a 35-game winning streak in the Capitol North from 2012-17.
In all, Matthies was head coach for seven conference championships.
“I am truly appreciative of the opportunity that Paul Bauer offered me when he was AD,” said Matthies, “and extremely grateful for all of the dedicated assistant coaches I had — Paul Bauer, Gayle Bauer, Rachel Richart, Todd Hackbarth and Andy Asmus.”
One of his standout players during that run was point guard Meghan Pingel, who went on to play at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Pingel fondly remembers Matthies urging her to trust her creativity and test her limits as a ball handler and play maker. During school one day, Matthies handed Pingel a piece of paper with a riddle on it and the lesson of the riddle was to think outside the box and play without fear of failing.
“He really gave me the confidence that I needed,” said Pingel, who won Player of the Year in 2016. “That’s a lesson that I carry with me to this day. I think about it before every game I play. He really cared about his players and that’s just one small example.”
Jahns said Matthies will continue as a math teacher at Lakeside and as a JV coach of the softball team.
“Tim and I have talked basketball philosophy, strategy, youth programs, etc. since I became head coach and activities director,” Jahns said. “He understands the focus of high school sports is education based and was a teacher of the game, but also life lessons, character, and values. ...
“I greatly appreciated the fact that he took care of so many administrative details especially as I was also coaching and many nights I was away at a game and he just basically ran things. That kind of commitment and dedication is a hallmark of Tim.”
