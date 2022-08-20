LAKE MILLS -- It was the Levi Birkholz show at Lakeside Lutheran High School on Friday night.
The senior quarterback scored three rushing touchdowns and also threw for a score, while the Warriors pounded the Jefferson Eagles 51-0 in the opening week of the high school football season.
“It’s not an individual thing, it's a team thing,” said Birkholz. “That’s the power of the veer, it can be anyone’s night, and tonight it was just mine.”
On the opening possession for the Warriors, Birkholz led Lakeside Lutheran down the field and scored on a nine-yard touchdown run. Junior kicker Karsten Grundahl added the extra point to put the Warriors up 7-0.
In the second quarter, Birkholz banged through the line of scrimmage, spinning his way into the end zone for a five-yard touchdown run. Junior quarterback Kooper Mlsna also found the end zone after weaving his way through blocking on a 14-yard run. Grundahl converted both extra points as Lakeside opened up a 21-0 lead.
Jefferson’s offense worked the two-minute drill to drive down the field after senior quarterback Gareth Whitstone hit senior wide receiver Paden Phillips for two long passes, putting the Eagles into Warriors’ territory.
Lakeside Lutheran junior linebacker Crandon Dwyer helped put an end to the drive with a sack on third down. The Warriors tallied six sacks on the night.
“The defensive line was stout tonight, and the two backers in the middle are good players,” said Lakeside Lutheran head coach Paul Bauer.
The Eagles turned it over on downs, giving the ball back to Lakeside Lutheran. The Warriors attempted to drive down the field and score before half, but Phillips picked off a pass for Jefferson. Lakeside Lutheran junior linebacker Sam Schmidt then recorded a strip sack of the Jefferson quarterback on the next play, returning the ball back to the Warriors.
However, Jefferson picked off another pass, this time by senior linebacker Alexander Pitzner, giving the ball back to the Eagles with under a minute left before the half. A Hail-Mary attempt by Jefferson fell incomplete as the score remained 21-0 at the break.
“We got the talent there,” Jefferson football coach Scott Slotten. “We saw flashes, we just have to put it together. We have to grow quickly and we will, these guys will be exponentially better next week when you see them play.”
Birkholz broke off a 48-yard touchdown run on the Warriors’ first possession of the second half. Birkholz then found senior tight end Trey Lauber on a fade route for a 10-yard touchdown, putting the Warriors up 35-0. After a snap on a Jefferson punt sailed through the back of the end zone for a safety, the Warriors drove back down the field with Mlsna scoring on a five-yard run.
With a running clock, sophomore running back Jonathan Schmidt pushed the pile for a one-yard touchdown run for the final margin.
“After getting it handed to us last year, it wasn’t revenge, but it was a little extra motivation,” Birkholz said of Jefferson's 28-7 week one victory in 2021.
The Warriors' defense, which permitted only 1.7 yards per play while holding the Eagles to minus 11 rushing yards, was led by senior defensive lineman Ben Buxa, who made six tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, while registering 1.5 sacks.
Lakeside ran it 41 times, amassing 339 yards while averaging 8.3 yards per tote. Birkholz had nine carries for 126 yards while Mlsna finished with 87 yards on eight attempts.
Lakeside travels to Lake Country Lutheran in week two.
“It doesn’t get easier now with Lake Country Lutheran next week,” said Bauer. “Last year, we started out 0-2 and that wasn’t fun, but we’re 1-0 and that’s all we can say at this point and hope we give them a good battle next week.”
Jefferson will look to rebound on the road versus Elkhorn next week.
“Tough way to start and you don’t want to make excuses, but we’re a young team,” Slotten said. “We played an experienced team, and got punched in the mouth.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 51, JEFFERSON 0
Jefferson 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lakeside 7 14 23 7 — 51
1st Quarter
LL — Levi Birkholz 9 run (Karsten Grundahl kick)
2nd Quarter
LL — Birkholz 5 run (Grundahl kick)
LL — Kooper Mlsna 14 run (Grundahl kick)
3rd Quarter
LL — Birkholz 48 run (Grundahl kick)
LL — Trey Lauber 28 pass from Birkholz (Grundahl kick)
LL — Safety
LL -- Mlsna 5 run (Grundahl kick)
4th Quarter
LL — Jonathan Schmidt 1-yard run (Grundahl kick)
Team statistics — Total offense: LL 395, J 57. First downs: LL 20, J 3. Rushing attempts-yards: LL 41-339, J 18 (-11). Passing yards: LL 56, J 68. Fumbles-lost: J 2-1. Penalties-yards J 4-30, LL 6-50.
