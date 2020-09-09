Maya Heckmann is savoring her final season of high school girls golf.
That was evident when the Lakeside Lutheran senior began her fourth prep season with a pair of events at the Watertown Country Club in mid-August. The three-time state qualifier toured the course with a smile on her face.
“It’s great to be playing again,” she said.
Considering how the COVID-19 pandemic snuffed the boys golf season out completely last spring, that’s understandable. There won’t be a conference season, and it isn’t clear what kind of postseason if any will take place.
But Heckmann and her Lakeside teammates, including younger sister Ava, are enjoying the chance to play smaller events such as duals and four to six team invitationals.
“It has been an unusual season, but we continue to golf,” Lakeside Lutheran girls golf coach Kyra Lostetter said. “The girls are OK with not being with their regular RVC group. Lakeside is golfing! We are thankful for the schools that have reached out to us to continue to have great competition despite the pandemic world we are living in. God continues to bless us and keep us healthy as our season starts to heat up over the next three weeks of competition.”
Lostetter described her as a standout golfer since Day 1 of her freshman year.
“Her positive outlook on the sport sets her apart from most players,” Lostetter said. “She is a natural leader and has played the No. 1 spot since her freshman year. Last year and this year, she has been an awesome team captain for us. Everyone wants to golf with Maya. Other members on the team want to learn from her and overall just enjoy being around her. Maya always takes the time to get to know all the girls on our team and is so encouraging to the newest golfers. Every player on the Lakeside team looks up to her.”
Heckmann’s game continues to get better. Her length off the tee in the early meets was tremendous, and she was deadly accurate around the pins. She shot 79 at the season-opening 18-hole invitational.
“Her accuracy is definitely (attributable to) her pre-shot routine,” Lostetter said. “If you watch her, she always does the consistent routine, as more experienced golfers do. Lining up, knowing her distance of her clubs, and taking the time to read the greens before putting.
“Maya’s drives have become so strong over the past two years. This year, she gave up her push cart and is now carrying her clubs. Maya works hard on all of the aspects of her game. She puts in the practice time. As she has matured, her course management is spot on.”
Over the years, Lostetter has watched Heckmann become stronger mentally as well.
“Maya doesn’t need any swing coaching from me,” Lostetter said. “We leave that to Larry Tiziani. Together, Maya and I work on the mental part of coaching. I have found with Maya during a tournament, we talk about everything but golf. She knows the mechanics of her golf team, and if I need to, I take the time to distract her with conversations. Last year at state, I had a list of topics to discuss during her round. As silly as it may seem, it works with Maya, keeping her head in a good place. That’s when she performs at her best.”
Heckmann forged her competitive streak competing against her older brothers, Isaac and Lukas, both of whom competed for Lakeside at the state tournament in high school. Lukas Heckmann reached state three times and won a Division 2 state title his junior year. He currently plays for the men’s golf team at the University of New Orleans, which pushed its season back to the spring due to the pandemic.
Whether Maya Heckmann plays at the collegiate level remains to be seen.
“It depends on where I end up,” Heckmann said. “I’m really interested in Florida State, but I’m not sure if I’m good enough to make the team. If I do go there and I don’t make the team, I could definitely see playing (at the club level).”
One of the more enjoyable parts of her final two high school seasons has been playing alongside her younger sister. She says she’s much more competitive when she plays against her older brothers than she is with her younger sister.
“Ava enjoys the sport,” Maya Heckmann said. “She is just doing it for fun and trying to improve her scores. It’s fun playing with her. She makes me laugh.”
A three-sport athlete, Ava Heckmann has been a consistent No. 2 golfer behind her older sister.
“Ava is very comfortable golfing with Maya and people she knows,” Lostetter said. “Ava likes golf, but loves basketball and soccer so much more. Ava has the natural athletic talent and is coming into her own game. I don’t like to compare the two sisters. They are both excellent golfers. Ava is a bit quieter than her sister, but has learned a ton from Maya on the course. It’s so unique and a huge blessing to have two Heckmanns on the team at the same time. I am sure Ava will step up more next year when Maya graduates.”
The WIAA is expected to make a decision on any postseason plans by mid-month, specifically 30 days prior to when the state girls golf tournament was originally scheduled to be played at University Ridge.
“We are anxiously waiting for an announcement as 75 percent of girls golf programs are moving forward in the state,” Lostetter said. “The WIAA has to come up with some sort of event for these girls.This was Lakeside’s year for Rock Valley Conference. This was Maya’s year to take her team to state.”
In the meantime, the Warriors are set to enter some events at courses which they have never played before. Even better, an unofficial slate of Sunday matches are in the works for players from Rock Valley Conference teams, as well as other schools. One such event was recently held, with 30 golfers from seven schools represented. Lakeside is hoping to take part in the second event on Sunday.
None of the schools will have any affiliation with these events. The parents will be paying all the course fees. Coaches will not be involved in any way. Each match will have a theme for the day. Cosplay golf would definitely represent a change of pace in these unusual times.
“Those will be fun,” Maya Heckmann said. “We get to dress up.”
