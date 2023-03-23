Lakeside Lutheran senior guard Levi Birkholz won Capitol North Player of the Year and Lake Mills sophomore guard AJ Bender earned first-team honors in Capitol North boys basketball voting held recently.
Birkholz earns his third consecutive first-team honor while Bender is a back-to-back selection.
Birkholz, also an All-State selection by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches in Division 3, averaged 21.8 points per game on 63 percent shooting. He shot 76 percent from the stripe and 34 percent from 3, adding 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals. He was one of six finalist for the state’s Mr. Basketball award for top senior player, which was awarded recently to Pewaukee’s Milan Momcilovic and De Pere’s Johnny Kinziger. Birkholz had two 40-point games this season, leading the Warriors to the Division 3 state semifinals and a school-record tying 25 victories.
Bender, who set a new program record for points per game in a season, led the conference in scoring (22.1 PPG) and assists (4.8). He also grabbed 7.2 boards per game. The dynamic 6-foot-3 player recorded a field goal percentage of 58, shot 75 percent at the stripe and was a 44 percent shooter from 3. His 574 points this season established a new single-season program record and his 1,021 career points are already sixth-most in program history. Bender’s 42-point night versus Lodi was the second-highest single-game total in Lake Mills history. He also had two double-digit assist games and was an honorable mention all-state pick by the WBCA.
Lakeside Lutheran senior forward Trey Lauber and Lake Mills freshman guard Brady Benish and junior forward Matthew Stenbroten were second-team selections.
Lauber was second on the team in scoring (10.6 PPG). He shot 52 percent from the field, 38 percent from 3, 74 percent at the stripe, adding 3.8 rebounds.
Benish was second on the team in scoring (11.7 PPG) and had a field goal percentage of 46 percent. He also shot 46 percent from 3-point range, hitting 81 3s on the season.
Stenbroten averaged nine points per game on 46 percent shooting. He also shot 36 percent from 3, adding 6.5 rebounds per game.
Lakeside Lutheran senior guard Will Miller, senior forward Ethan Schuetz and Lake Mills sophomore guard Ryan Horkan were honorable mention selections.
Miller averaged 6.7 points on 45 percent shooting, hitting 76 percent of his free throws.
Schuetz averaged 8.6 points on 51 percent shooting, hitting 3s at a 33 percent clip while adding 5.3 rebounds per game.
Horkan was third on the team in scoring (9.2 PPG). He had a field goal percentage of 50 percent and shot 44 percent from 3, hitting 51 3s on the season, and averaged 2.4 assists.
CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Senior Levi Birkholz, Lakeside Lutheran
FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Lakeside Lutheran Levi Birkholz Senior
Lake Mills AJ Bender Sophomore
Columbus Aaron Uttech Senior
Columbus Nathan Cotter Senior
Poynette Aiden Klosky Senior
SECOND TEAM
Luther Prep Ben Vasold Junior
Lakeside Lutheran Trey Lauber Senior
Lake Mills Brady Benish Freshman
Lodi Brian Meitzner Senior
Lake Mills Matthew Stenbroten Junior
HONORABLE MENTION
Columbus Nolan Stauffacher Senior
Columbus Jaymeson Sullivan Senior
Lake Mills Ryan Horkan Sophomore
Lakeside Lutheran Ethan Schuetz Senior
Lakeside Lutheran Will Miller Senior
Poynette Brett Hackbart Junior
Poynette Kameryn Colstad Senior
Luther Prep Jude Pederson Senior
WBCA Division 3 All-State
Levi Birkholz, Sr., Lakeside Lutheran
Brayden Bradway, Sr., Osceola
Devin Brown, Soph., Milwaukee Academy of Science
Drew Daoust, Soph., Southern Door
Dupree Fletcher, Jr., Jr., Carmen Northwest
Carson Koepnick, Sr., West Salem
Peter Lattos, Sr., West Salem
Jeremy Lorenz, Sr., Brillion
Amari McCottry, Jr., Saint Thomas More
Alex Sherwood, Sr., Xavier
Aaron Uttech, Sr., Columbus
Honorable Mention
Pierce Arenz, Jr., Kiel
Chandler Batchelor, Sr., Dodgeville
Jamarion Batemon, Soph., Milwaukee Academy of Science
AJ Bender, Soph., Lake Mills
Riley Brooks, Sr., Ripon
Al Deang, Sr., Edgewood
Sekou Konneh, Jr., Saint Thomas More
Cole Lahti, Sr., Northwestern
Jordan Malmlov, Sr., Prescott
Brock Massey, Jr., Mauston
Mitch McCarty, Sr., Campbellsport
Braden McGlothlin, Sr., Catholic Memorial
Adison Mittlestadt, Sr. Mayville
Cody Schmitz, Jr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau
Domanyck Schwartzenberger, Jr., Bloomer
Dallas Wallin, Jr., Prescott
Carter Wollan, Soph., Amery
Aaron Womack III, Soph., Dominican
Jaylen Woodland, Sr., Audubon Technology
