LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran senior Levi Birkholz verbally committed to The Citadel for men's basketball recently.
Birkholz, who also had offers from NCAA Division 2 schools Minnesota State Moorhead, Northern Michigan and Winona State, averaged 22.9 points per game a season ago, adding 7.6 boards, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals. Birkholz was a first team all-league selection in the Capitol North the last two seasons, helping the Warriors to a 16-9 record a year ago.
The Citadel, located in Charleston, South Carolina, is a Division 1 institution which plays in the Southern Conference and is coached by Ed Conroy. The Bulldogs went 13-18 last season.
Birkholz, a 6-foot-3 combo guard, also plays for the Wisconsin Crusaders.
"First off, I would like to thank God for giving me all my abilities and the opportunities he has blessed me with," Birkholz said in a Twitter post. "Next, I would like to thank all of the coaches that have coached and mentored me during all the sports I have played. I want to thank all of the teammates I have had at Lakeside and the Crusader program. I couldn't have done this with y'all.
"Thank you to all of the teachers and staff at Lakeside that have supported me the past three year and the next years to come (shout out to my favorite office ladies). Last but not least, I would like to thank my friends and family. My parents for the constant love and support they have shown me. My siblings and my friends for being my biggest supporters.
"Thank you to all of the college coaches who have recruited me and shown such gratitude towards me and my family. I am super excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to The Citadel."
