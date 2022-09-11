JOHNSON CREEK — Carter Drews threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Krueger with 22 seconds remaining to lift Cambria-Friesland to a 28-22 Trailways Conference win over Johnson Creek on Friday at Glover Field.
Playing for the third consecutive game without injured starting quarterback Dylan Bredlow, Johnson Creek (1-3, 1-1 in conference) put forth an inspired effort against its longtime rival on Parents’ Night.
Cambria-Friesland (4-0, 2-0) took the lead three times only to see the Bluejays answer. Junior running back Silas Hartz scored on a 60-yard touchdown run to trim C-F’s lead to 8-6 in the first quarter. Backup quarterback Tanner Joseph threw touchdown passes to Hartz and Ian Heald in the fourth quarter. Heald’s 15-yard scoring reception and Joseph’s two-point conversion run tied the game at 22-22 with 3:40 left in regulation.
Krueger helped the Hilltoppers escape with a 58-yard punt return to Johnson Creek’s 19. He then caught Drews’ only completion of the night for the game-winning score.
“They ran a little boot pass flood pattern,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “We got sucked in and they scored. But we played extremely well. I was very proud of our kids tonight. We played physical football tonight. We were hitting out there. Even their coach Jim Bylsma said as much after the game. I was so proud for us to battle like that against a good Cambria team. We gave them short fields all night, but our defensive coordinator Marc Blakeley does a phenomenal job preparing our kids. They played great.”
Joseph threw for 91 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw five interceptions. Hartz had nine carries for 68 yards and added seven total tackles. Dom Raabe led the Bluejays with 12 total tackles.
“You could argue that Bredlow is one of the better players in our conference, and not having him has been tough for us,” Wagner said. "We threw the ball fairly well. I can’t say enough about Taylor Joseph. It was only his second week behind center, but he is just a great athlete. He's just a dog. I love the way he plays. Hopefully, Dylan is cleared to practice on Monday."
Johnson Creek travels to play Randolph next Friday.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 28, JOHNSON CREEK 22
Cambria-Friesland 8 6 0 14 — 28
Johnson Creek 6 0 0 16 — 22
First Quarter
CF — DeYoung 2 run (Krueger run)
JC — Hartz 60 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
CF — Krueger 15 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
JC — Hartz 20 pass from Joseph (Herman pass from Joseph)
