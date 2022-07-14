Fort Atkinson’s varsity American Legion baseball team knocked off Lake Mills 8-2 at Fort Atkinson High School on Thursday.
Fort used consecutive four-run innings in the fifth and sixth to build its lead.
Fort starter Drew Kloster earned the win. He worked six innings, striking out eight with one walk, while permitting an earned run on six hits.
Fort produced seven of its 11 hits between the fifth and sixth innings.
In the fifth, Drew Enger got the rally going with a single and scored on a base knock by Isaac Seavert, who was 3-for-4, to make it a 1-all game. Braeden Sayre followed with the go-ahead RBI on a single to center. Kloster and Braden Griffiths both drew bases-loaded walks as Fort pushed its lead to 4-1.
In the sixth, Kloster helped his own cause by driving in a pair with a one-out single. Enger was hit by a pitch with the bases full and Sayre, who had a three-hit game, singled and scored via error.
Fort leadoff man Kroix Kucken had two hit, two runs scored.
Derek Bruce and Brody Henderson tallied two each apiece for Lake Mills.
Lake Mills starter Eddy Eveland pitched four shutout innings of four-hit ball, fanning 11 with one walk. Reliever Hunter Buechel took the loss, allowing six earned and walking five in 1 2/3 innings.
Fort travels to face Middleton on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 8,
FORT ATKINSON 2
Lake Mills 001 000 1 — 2 7 3
Fort 000 044 x — 8 11 2
Leading hitters — LM: Bruce 2x4, Henderson 2x3; FA: Kucken 2x4, Seavert 3x4, Sayre 3x4, Kloster 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: Eveland 4-4-0-0-1-11, Buechel L; 1.2-7-8-6-5-3, Bruce 0.1-0-0-0-0-1; FA: Kloster W; 6-6-1-1-1-8, Maier 1-1-1-1-1-0.
