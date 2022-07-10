Fort Atkinson’s American Legion baseball team went 2-2 at this weekend’s seventh annual Legion Post 166 Invitational contested at Fort High School and Jones Park.
The Hawks capped the tournament with a 9-5 victory over Beloit on Sunday afternoon. Fort got beat by Hartland and Oconomowoc Saturday and knocked off Genoa City Friday.
Versus Beloit, Drew Kloster doubled home a pair in the first and Braden Hausen followed with an RBI single. Braden Griffiths walked and scored on a passed ball in the Hawks second, pushing the lead to four runs.
Beloit, taking advantage of an error, balk and four walks, pushed across five runs in the fourth to lead briefly, 5-4.
Fort threw its counterpunch in the sixth, tallying five runs on five hits to build a comfortable lead. Hausen’s run-scoring single tied it up. Hausen then scored on an error by the catcher for the go-ahead run. Kucken singled in an insurance score and Isaac Seavert doubled home two more runs for the final margin.
Kucken pitched five innings of three-hit ball — surrendering five unearned runs — with two strikeouts, seven walks to pick up the decision. Tyler Narkis pitched two scoreless with a pair of strikeouts to earn the save.
FORT 9, BELOIT 5
Fort 310 005 0 — 9 11 2
Beloit 000 500 0 — 5 4 1
Leading hitters — FA: Keelty 2x3 (2B), Kloster 2x3 (2B), Hausen 2x4, Seavert (2B); B: Fell (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — FA: Kucken W; 5-3-5-0-7-2, Narkis SV: 2-1-0-0-0-2; B: Cook 4-5-4-3-3-5, Fell L; 3-6-5-5-2-3.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Fort and Hartland played a wild back-and-forth game on Saturday morning.
Hartland pushed across a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn a 10-9 walk-off victory as the two-hour time limit was reached, preventing the sides from playing the seventh inning.
Peyton Mueller hit a solo home run in the Hartland sixth and Charlie Kubik walked next, scoring the winning run on a wild pitch after stealing second and third bases.
Fort’s Kroix Kucken led off the game with a double and scored on a wild pitch. Isaac Seavert singled and scored later in the Hawks first.
Hartland scored seven times on four hits in the second to seize momentum.
The Hawks answered with a seven-spot of their own in the fourth to grab a 9-8 lead. Kucken doubled in a pair and Tyler Hartman’s bases-clearing three-run double capped the rally.
HARTLAND 10, FORT 9
Fort 200 700 — 9 8 3
Hartland 071 002 — 10 7 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — FA: Staude 1-0-2-2-1-2, Maier L; 4.1-7-8-7-2-5, Strasburg 0.1-0-0-0-0-1; H: McFee 3.1-6-8-2-4-5, Banks W; 2.2-2-1-1-1-2.
Leading hitters — FA: Kucken 2x4 (2 2B), Keelty (2B), Hartman (2B); H: Mueller (HR), Ramos (2B), McFee (2B), Mikoda (2B).
OCONOMOWOC 12, FORT 7
Fort could not make an early three-run lead stand up in its 12-7 loss to Oconomowoc on Saturday night.
The Hawks countered three Oconomowoc first-inning runs with three spots in both the second and third innings to nudge ahead 6-3. Kroix Kucken singled home a run in the second and the third innings. Tyler Narkis also had a run-scoring single in the third. Kucken walked and scored via error in the fifth to make it 7-5 Hawks.
Oconomowoc tied it up on Jace Laatsch’s single in the sixth and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh on a base knock by Drew Flanagan. All told, Oconomowoc scored five times on three hits in the seventh to bust it open.
Kucken, Carson Schrader and Paddy Keelty all had multi-hit games for the Hawks.
Fort reliever Eli Burhans allowed five runs (three earned) on three hits in 1 1/3 innings with three strikeouts, three walks in the loss. Ryan Schoenherr worked the first 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned on 11 hits with three strikeouts.
OCONOMOWOC 12, FORT 7
Oconomowoc 300 202 5 — 12 14 2
Fort 033 010 0 — 7 10 7
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — O: Foerstera 2.1-6-5-5-3-1, Laatsch 2.1-4-2-0-2-3, Burrill W; 2.1-0-0-0-0-3; FA: Schoenherr 5.2-11-7-6-1-3, Burhans L; 1.1-3-5-3-3-3.
Leading hitters — O: DesLauries 2x3, Villegas 3x5 (2B), Laatsch 4x5 (2B); FA: Kucken 2x4, Keelty 2x4, Schrader 2x4, Staude (2B)
FRIDAY’S RESULT
Fort opened the tournament with a 5-3 victory versus Genoa City on Friday night.
The Hawks took the lead for good, 3-2, with a three-run second inning. Ryan Schoenherr opened the frame with a double and scored on a passed ball. Tyler Hartman and Kroix Kucken both contributed run-scoring doubles to cap the rally for Fort, which pulled ahead 5-2 on Braeden Sayre’s double in the third.
Hawks starter Drew Kloster earned the victory. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing an earned run on five hits with four strikeouts, five walks. Schoenherr pitched a scoreless seventh with a pair of strikeouts to pick up the save.
FORT 5, GENOA CITY 3
Genoa City 200 000 1 — 3 6 0
Fort 032 000 x — 5 7 2
Leading hitters — GC: Ticha 2x4; FA: Schoenherr 2x3 (2B), Sayre 2x3 (2B), Kucken (2B), Seavert (2B), Hartman (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — GC: Cerna L; 5-7-5-5-4-3, Herstowski 1-0-0-0-0-0; FA: Kloster W; 5.2-5-2-1-5-4, Bosch 0.1-1-1-1-3-1, Schoenherr SV; 1-0-0-0-1-2.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULT
JANESVILLE — Fort Atkinson’s varsity American Legion baseball team dropped Wednesday’s road game to Janesville 12-4.
Janesville made it a 3-all contest with a run in the fourth inning, adding six scores in the fifth to break it open.
Fort reliever Gabe Staude, who allowed seven runs (one earned) on one hit in 2 1/3 innings, took the loss. All told, the Hawks surrendered eight unearned runs and committed six errors.
Janesville reliever Jack Ryan struck out 11 over four innings of two-hit ball, allowing an earned run on two hits, to get the decision.
Fort had a 7-5 edge in the hits column and had four-extra base knocks.
Staude tripled home a run in the Fort second, leadoff man Kroix Kucken tripled and scored in the third before Carson Schrader doubled and touched home when Ryan Schoenherr followed with a single to make it 3-2 Hawks.
Fort’s Nate Hartwig had two hits and scored twice.
Fort hosts Stoughton Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.
JANESVILLE 12, FORT 4
Fort 012 001 0 — 4 7 6
Janesville 020 163 — 12 5 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — FA: Kucken 2.1-3-2-2-3-2, Staude L; 2.1-1-7-1-3-1, Burhans 0.1-1-3-1-3-1, Maier 1-0-0-0-0-1; J: Jacobson 3-5-3-3-1-5, Ryan W; 4-2-1-1-3-11.
Leading hitters — FA: Hartwig 2x3 (2B), Schrader (2B), Kucken (3B), Staude (3B).
