The Hawks knew this was a big summer for their program.
After a disappointing spring campaign, Fort had the opportunity to build momentum throughout the mid-summer months knowing a chance to compete in the Class AA Legion State Tournament awaited as the host team should they not win their regional to receive an automatic berth.
The Hawks looked the part of a team capable of advancing to the tournament’s final day but came up a run short in Monday’s season-ending 5-4 defeat to River Falls at Jones Park.
Fort, playing as the visiting team and the only non-automatic qualifier, led in the second when Braeden Sayre produced the first of his three hits and scored on a sacrifice fly by Isaac Seavert.
River Falls scored twice in its half of the second to go up 2-1. In the Hawks third, Braden Hausen was hit with a no-out pitch and scored on Sayre’s two-out single to center.
River Falls leadoff man Eli Condon broke the 2-all tie in the fourth with a two-out, two-run slicing double down the line in right field. Ben Johnson, who had two hits, added a run-scoring single to make it 5-3.
Fort (17-14) immediately mounted a comeback in its half of the fifth. Kroix Kucken singled for the second of his two hits, took second on an error before advancing to third on a fly out by Hausen and scoring on groundout by Paddy Keelty. With two away, Nate Hartwig walked and scored on a double to left-center by Sayre to cut the lead to a run.
Drew Kloster grounded out to third base to end the frame. On the play, it appeared as if River Falls first baseman Henry Manninen was close to stepping off the bag in his outstretched reach to field a throw that was low and outside which would have allowed Sayre, who moved up to third on a balk, to score the tying run.
Fort went down in order in the sixth and seventh innings versus reliever Jaden Schwantz, who fanned three. River Falls starter Brody Rudolph, who allowed four earned on six hits with four strikeouts in five frames, earned the victory.
Fort starter Eli Burhans permitted five earned on four hits in 3 2/3 innings, striking out six with four walks, in the loss. Noah Maier pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
“It was a good game,” Fort Atkinson Legion Post 166 coach Andy Schwantes said. “There isn’t anything for our guys to be disappointed about at all. There were a lot of times during the spring and summer it would spiral out of control when we got down. It was nice to see them fight back when we got down. An inch either way with the ground ball and it’s tied. Who knows what happens then.
“It’s a unique opportunity to be able to hang with them in a summer season with the Legion structure. Being able to keep these guys together and really see them consistently compete week to week makes a difference. You see that in a state tournament environment. A lot of those teams in different parts of the state, travel ball doesn’t effect them very much roster wise. We took momentum from our regional win at Watertown in the spring and carried it through to the summer. If there was any doubt in our guys’ minds whether they could play at that level, we certainly answered that as we wrapped things up here at the end.”
Holmen knocked off Beloit 5-3 to advance to Tuesday's title game. The victor of Tuesday's 4 p.m. game between Beloit and River Falls will face Holmen in a winner-take-all title game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Park.
Schwantes is proud Fort successfully put on a tournament of this magnitude and is looking forward to coaching most of this bunch again next spring.
"We hope the momentum from this summer carries into next season," Schwantes said. "We have a lot of guys coming back. They enjoy playing together.
"We had guys talking tonight how they can't wait until next spring. A tournament like this is good for our guys, our program and for the community to be able to put the event on. The teams that traveled were impressed with what we were able to do and in hosting state this year."
RIVER FALLS 5, FORT ATKINSON 4
Fort 011 020 0 — 4 6 2
River Falls 020 300 x — 5 7 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — FA: Burhans L; 3.2-4-5-5-4-6, Maier 2.1-3-0-0-0-3; RV: Rudolph W; 5-6-4-4-1-4, Schwantz SV; 2-0-0-0-0-3.
Leading hitters — FA: Kucken 2x4 (2B), Sayre 3x3 (2B); RV: Johnson 2x4, Condon (2B).
