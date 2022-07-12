JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s American Legion baseball team totaled 19 hits in a 14-5 rout of Monona Grove at Fischer Field on Tuesday.
Jefferson plated eight runs in the fourth to blow the game open and had eight players with multiple hits, including three apiece from Tyler Butina and Tyler Schroedl, who drove in four runs and scored three times.
Schroedl and Marcus Turley both singled home runs as Jefferson pushed ahead 4-2 after three innings.
In the fourth, Aidan Kammer had an RBI single before Butina and Schroedl produced back-to-back run-scoring doubles to make it 8-4. With two away, Zach Holland drove in a run with a base knock to left and Gareth Whitstone cleared the bases with a three-run double to left, extending the margin to 12-4.
Jefferson starter Drew Peterson earned the win on the mound. He allowed three earned on eight hits with six strikeouts, two walks in 6 1/3 innings.
JEFFERSON 14, MONONA GROVE 5
Monona Grove 002 210 0 — 5 8 0
Jefferson 013 810 1 — 14 19 3
Leading hitters — MG: No. 26 2x3, No. 6 2x3; J: Altermatt 2x5, Fredrick 2x4 (2 2B), Kammer 2x5, Butina 3x4 (2 2B), Schroedl 3x3 (2B), Turley 2x4, Holland 2x3, Peterson 2x4, Whitstone (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: No. 41 L; 3.1-13-10-10-2-3, No. 6 2.2-6-3-3-0-1; J: Peterson W; 6.1-8-5-3-6-2, Butina 0.2-0-0-0-1-0.
MONDAY’S RESULT
LITTLE CHUTE 10, JEFFERSON 4
FOND DU LAC — Little Chute pulled away early in its 10-4 victory over Jefferson at Herr-Baker Field on the campus of Marian University Monday.
Jefferson grabbed a 3-1 edge in its half of the third on an RBI single by Tyler Butina, who had three hits.
Little Chute produced three separate RBI singles in the home half of the third en route to snatching a 6-3 advantage. Drew Joten’s two-run double in the fourth pushed the margin to 10-3.
Tyler Schroedl and Gareth Whitstone added two base knocks apiece for Jefferson, which had a 12-10 advantage in total hits.
Jefferson starter Tyler Fredrick took the loss, allowing five earned on six hits in 2 1/3 innings. Evan Neitzel fanned six in 3 2/3 relief frames, permitting four unearned runs on four hits.
Little Chute’s Connor Weigman permitted three earned on 10 hits with four strikeouts in six innings to earn the decision.
LITTLE CHUTE 10, JEFFERSON 4
Jefferson 021 001 0 — 4 12 2
Little Chute 105 400 x — 10 10 3
Leading hitters — J: Butina 3x3 (2B), Schroedl 2x3, Whitstone 2x3; LC: Vanderburgt 2x2, Joten 2x3 (2B), Verhagen 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Fredrick L; 2.1-6-6-5-0-2, Neitzel 3.2-4-4-0-6-1; LC: Weigman W; 6-10-4-3-4-1, Vanderburgt 1-2-0-0-1-1.
