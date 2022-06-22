MCFARLAND -- Jefferson's 17U American Legion baseball team routed host McFarland 15-1 on Wednesday.
Jefferson (2-1) scored 10 times in the sixth to enact the 10-run rule.
Tyler Schroedl earned the decision for Jefferson, striking out six with one walk in five innings of three-hit ball while permitting an earned run.
The No. 5 through No. 7 hitters in Jefferson's lineup combined for eight hits, six RBIs and nine runs scored.
Drew Peterson went 2-for-3, scoring twice and driving in a pair. Andrew Altermatt had three hits, three runs scored and one RBI. Schroedl helped his own cause with a 3-for-3 night at the dish, crossing home plate on four occasions while driving in three. Leadoff man Tyler Steinke went 2-for-5 with four RBIs.
Schroedl and Steinke had run-scoring singles in Jefferson's three-run second. Consecutive run-scoring hits in the sixth by Peterson, Altermatt and Schroedl pushed the lead to 13-1.
JEFFERSON 15, MCFARLAND 1 (6)
Jefferson 030 20(10) -- 15 13 2
McFarland 000 100 x -- 1 5 2
Leading hitters -- J: Steinke 2x5 (2B), Fredrick 2x5, Peterson 2x3 (2B), Altermatt 3x4 (2B), Schroedl 3x3 (2B), Turley (3B); M: Roder 3x3 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- J: Schroedl W; 5-3-1-1-6-1, Kammer 1-2-0-0-2-0; M: Dyslin L; 5.1-9-11-9-2-8, Chandre 0.2-4-4-2-1-0.
JEFFERSON FALLS TO LAKE MILLS, TOPS FORT
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson 17U Legion team split a pair of home games to open the season.
Jefferson topped Fort Atkinson 10-4 Monday at home and fell to visiting Lake Mills 13-8 Tuesday.
Lake Mills totaled 12 base knocks and scored in all but one inning, taking the lead for good with a three-run fourth. Eddy Eveland scored via error and Derek Bruce delivered a two-run single with two away to push the margin to 8-6.
Jefferson pulled with 10-8 in the fifth on consecutive RBI singles by Andrew Altermatt and Gareth Whitstone. Lake Mills added a pair of runs via error in the sixth and Brody Henderson doubled in another insurance run in the seventh for the final margin.
Payton Klettke earned the decision for Lake Mills, allowing six earned on 10 hits with four strikeouts in six innings.
Jefferson’s Drew Peterson allowed six runs (one earned) on six hits in four innings, fanning four, in the loss.
LAKE MILLS 13, JEFFERSON 8
Lake Mills 041 322 1 — 13 12 1
Jefferson 024 020 0 — 8 10 5
Leading hitters — LM: Murphy 2x5, Henderson 2x4 (2B), Bruce 3x4, Eveland 2x3, Wyatt 2x3; J: Kammer 2x4, Turley 2x4, Steinke 2x3, Altermatt 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Klettke W; 6-10-8-6-4-2, Belling 1-0-0-0-1-0; J: Peterson L; 4-6-6-1-4-2, Turley 1.2-3-4-2-1-2, Steies 1.1-3-1-1-1-0.
MONDAY’S RESULT
Versus Fort Atkinson, Jefferson scored multiple runs in all but one inning they came to bat in to back starter Tyler Butina, who struck out 10 and walked three in six innings, allowing two earned on three hits in the victory. Luis Serrano struck out the side in the seventh.
Fort starter Kroix Kucken allowed six earned on 10 hits in five frames, striking out six with four walks, in the loss.
Tyler Fredrick, who had three hits for Jefferson, singled home a run in the third and Marcus Turley followed with an RBI on a fielder’s choice to make it 4-0. Butina, who had two hits and scored three times, singled in a run in the fourth and Luis Serrano’s sacrifice fly later in the inning made it 6-0.
JEFFERSON 10,
FORT ATKINSON 4
Fort 000 0004 0 — 4 3 3
Jefferson 202 222 x — 10 12 3
Leading hitters — FA: Hartwig (2B), Sayre (2B); J: Serrano (2B), Butina 2x2 (3B), Fredrick 3x4, Turley 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FA: Kucken L; 5-10-8-6-6-4, No. 16 1-2-2-0-1-0; J: Butina W; 6-3-4-2-10-3, Serrano 1-0-0-0-3-0.
