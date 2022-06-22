LEGION BASEBALL Legion baseball: Keelty's walk-off hit in extras sends Fort past Watertown 2-1 Jun 22, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paddy Keelty doubled in the winning run in the eighth inning as Fort Atkinson’s American Legion team topped Watertown 2-1 at Jones Park on Wednesday.The game was a pitcher’s duel throughout with Watertown’s Steven Gates and Fort’s Ryan Schoenherr each working seven or more innings.In the eighth, Isaac Seavert singled to left with one away and scored from there on Keelty’s hit to left. Keelty entered as pinch-hitter to deliver the winning base knock.Fort’s Drew Kloster worked a scoreless eighth and fanned a pair to earn the victory. Schoenherr struck out 10, walking none, over seven frames, permitting an unearned run on three hits.Gates struck out eight and walked two, allowing an unearned run in 7 1/3 innings. Watertown reliever Taylor Walter allowed the winning run and was saddled with the loss.Fort tied it up at 1 in the fourth when Braeden Sayre scored via error on a grounder off the bat of Schoenherr.Fort plays at McFarland tonight at 6 p.m.FORT ATKINSON 2,WATERTOWN 1Watertown 100 000 00 — 1 3 2Fort 000 100 01 — 2 4 2Leading hitters — W: Lehman (2B); FA: Schoenherr (2B), Keelty (2B).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Gates 7.1-2-1-0-8-2, Walter 0-2-1-1-0-0; FA: Schoenherr 7-3-1-0-10-0, Kloster W; 1-0-0-0-2-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
