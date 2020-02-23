Lance Leipold opens spring practices with the University at Buffalo football team with another year of security. On Friday, Leipold and UB agreed to a contract extension that will run through the 2024 season, two days before the start of spring practices on Sunday.
With another year added to his contract, Leipold now turns his vision toward the next steps for the program.
“When I interviewed for this job (in 2014) I told Danny White at that time that I’d like to build a program very similar to what Ohio’s done, and If I had that type of longevity, I’d be very pleased with that,” Leipold told The Buffalo News on Friday. “I think we’re on that path. We’ve made improvements on the field, in record, we’ve made improvements in facilities but we’re nowhere near where we need to be. The field house has been great. The fueling station has been big. Our meeting rooms are important, but we still have improvements needed. Weight room, our locker room, other things like that. Those are all important, as far as being on the same page, administratively.
“Everything appears we can stay on that track with Mark (Alnutt) as athletic director. This will be the first time I’ll work with an athletic director for three seasons, and now you get a chance to work together on some things, and I think those things continue to come together.”
A UB athletic department spokesperson told The News that Leipold’s extension will remain under the same terms, with minor changes to the bonus structure. Under the terms of Leipold’s current contract, obtained by The News through a Freedom of Information Law request, he earns an annual base salary of $465,000 and additional compensation of $150,000, and bonuses ranging from $5,000 (annual APR rate) to $100,000 (participation in the College Football Playoff).
Leipold — a former Jefferson athlete, UW-Whitewater quarterback and UW-Whitewater head coach — enters his sixth season at UB, following an 8-5 season in which the Bulls earned their first bowl win in program history, a 31-9 win against Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl in December.
This interview has been edited for clarity.
The Buffalo News: Spring practice starts Sunday. You have your spring roster in place, and you agreed to a contract extension through the end of the 2024 season. Why is this security important now?
Leipold: Those talks have been going on for a while, so I really appreciate Mark and President Satish Tripathi’s confidence in us. We’ve accomplished a lot in our time but we have a lot to do, yet. Any time the stability is there, for everyone associated with the program, especially our players and future players and recruiting, that question gets asked a lot. People you recruit against can throw doubt into young men’s minds.
It’s interesting. We were 2-10 and we weren’t going to be here much longer. Then, we were 10-4 and we weren’t going to be here much longer. And here we are, yet, today.
TBN: There’s always a fear among the fan base and boosters that a coach will leave immediately after signing a contract extension. What do you do to answer those doubts?
Leipold: Isn’t the pessimistic part of our society? (Laughs). But those are things that happen, and you can never tell in this profession what could happen. If someone was really that in-depth to that thought, they’ll look at my track record, where I’ve lived and the limited amount of programs I’ve worked at. I’ve worked at Wisconsin-Whitewater multiple times. I worked at Nebraska-Omaha multiple times. Heading into year six here, I was head coach at Whitewater for eight, I worked at Nebraska-Omaha for seven, and then for another three, so I would like to think that if you look at the coaching world, I’ve never been one that’s jumped around between jobs, per se.
TBN: Looking at the stability of your staff, you lost only one assistant from 2019. How valuable is that continuity?
Leipold: It’s one of the things I looked at when I took this job, the people I wanted to hire. The majority of the people who have moved on for opportunities who were on our staff were probably some of the people whom I had the least amount of past relationships with. It kind of makes for an understanding. The guys that have stayed are also people who, they know me and I know them, and they’re comfortable but they have the freedom to do their work. I hope they feel it’s a good situation with them.
Back to when I was hired, when Tim Edwards (former defensive tackles coach) walked into the defensive line room in January or February (of 2015), he was the fifth defensive line coach some of those kids had. How did they build trust? How did they get better, in coaching style, in technique changes, in verbiage use? Even though Andy (Kotelnicki) is the coach now and is coaching his third different position as (offensive coordinator and tight ends), his coaching style and expectations within the offensive have been very consistent. Jim Zebrowski, I knew the consistency he was going to bring as quarterbacks coach. Rob Ianello has had the receivers the whole time.
Bringing in (offensive line coach) Scott Fuchs, we worked together for three years, very closely, in Omaha, so I know how Scott was going to fit in with those guys. Brian Borland and Chris Simpson, Brian’s been with me, going on 14 years. Chris was with me for one year at Whitewater, but those guys have worked together and they have a good working relationship. That’s helped spread between the whole defensive staff. We played some excellent defense last year and for those guys to be together and to have another year with as many players returning on defense is really exciting, and it helps our players have confidence, each and every day.
TBN: What is the biggest question mark that faces your team this spring?
Leipold: This is the earliest we’ve probably ever started spring practice, in UB history. Our biggest question mark is going to be replacing some of our offensive linemen, but in a unique way, some of those things started the last couple games of the year. A question started to be answered in the play of Jake Fuzak when Kayode Awosika was hurt in the Toledo game and missed the Bowling Green game and the bowl game. That was a great opportunity for Jake to get a start. We won both games, we ran the ball extremely well and I thought Jake showed himself. That gave us a view on, how are we going to answer some of these questions, starting with losing Evin Ksiezarczyk (to graduation)? One of the most unsung players, who flew under the radar the last two seasons was Jacob Gall. Nothing against Tomas (Jack-Kurdyla) or Paul Nosworthy, but Jacob filled in and played some really good football. There were parts of games in important games where him being a little fresh in the second half, we had some sustainable drives.
Between Jake, Kayode, Jake Fuzak and (center) Mike Novitsky, who had an excellent year for a redshirt freshman, to the point of paralleling the redshirt freshman year of James O’Hagan. We have to find some answers at some of the guards and at some of the depth, but that’s one of the good things about spring.
TBN: How do you cultivate balance in the offense, particularly in the passing game, which averaged less than 140 yards a game last season?
Leipold: We’re going to have to start throwing the ball more efficiently. I look it at more, comparing it to the 2017 season. We took a fair amount of vertical shots last year, but they were mainly to Antonio Nunn. Daniel Lee, Carlton Todd, Trevor Wilson, LeMaro Smith, Jelani Foster, and we didn’t have any of those guys on campus last spring. Our first game, we had no receivers who were in spring ball. Now, we have a lot. Now, we can teach more, now we can keep developing our quarterbacks. We’ll hopefully get a chance to improve our timing.
But the passing game, in general, has to continue to get us back to balance. Part of that is going to be, you have to ride the horse that got us there, and everyone knows we’re going to run (the ball) pretty well. But we have to get the tight ends back involved more, too.
TBN: You’re going to have a glut of quarterbacks this fall: Kyle Vantrease, Matt Myers, Trevor Bycznski, Casey Case. Is that good or bad?
Leipold: I think it’s good. In college football today, It’s such a delicate position of playing time, where it’s going to be, everyone is battling through their injuries and different scenarios. But our young quarterbacks continue to get better and having an early enrollee in Casey Case, this is bonus time and learning. He can do an apprenticeship and we can do an evaluation, and if he blossoms really quickly, great. Trevor Bycznski got a lot of really good reps and development when Matt was down. The good thing is, we don’t have to throw a young guy in there, like when we did with Kyle in 2017.
The two veterans, we look forward to Matt being back. He can throw, he can do things. We don’t hit our quarterback, anyways, but he won’t be in a contact situation. Kyle might be limited in the beginning of the spring, still, with a foot that’s been bothering him since the season, but we’ll be smart with that. I’m looking forward to those guys, with the confidence they have now, to run the offense and be the leaders that we need our quarterbacks to be.
TBN: Only a few of your players entered the transfer portal during the offseason, but your team retains a lot of its personnel from 2019. Does this help set this team up for success?
Leipold: We have an opportunity to be successful, but, again, are we happy where we’re at? They have to continue to embrace the challenge of wanting to get better and working to get better. I understand what you’re asking. Based on experience and what we’ve been able to do, are we at a point where we’re able to continue to compete at a high level within our conference? Yes, I think so, if we stay healthy and we answer some of the questions we’ve gone through. But everyone else is getting better, everyone else has a fair amount coming back and losing some guys, so it’s always kind of a work-in-progress.
We’re definitely in a different position than we were a year ago at this time, and a year ago it was a fragile situation. Kind of a fractured locker room in the fact that that a lot of guys weren’t understanding and even as a coaching staff, were trying to figure out some of the reasons of some of the decisions that were happening. The portal and a lot of different other things were new to this program and new to college football. The players we’ve lost this year, it’s their decision. The majority of the conversations were conversations about where it was heading, and those were open and honest conversations on both parts.
——
This story initially appeared in the Buffalo News and was repurposed for use in the Daily Jefferson County Union with consent from the Buffalo News sports department.
Lance Leipold is a graduate of Jefferson High School, a former quarterback at UW-Whitewater and a six-time national champion head coach of the Warhawks.
Leipold’s defensive coordinator Brian Borland is a graduate of Fort Atkinson and held the same title on Leipold’s staff at UW-Whitewater.
