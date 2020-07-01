State high schools were able to resume summertime athletics programming and other activities starting Wednesday, but local schools are cautious as ever with concerns of coronavirus still swirling.
The WIAA released guidelines and recommendations for Wisconsin high schools to follow and the decision whether or not athletics and other activities may occur for a school is made by each school’s district administrator.
Fort Atkinson has given a green light for summer activities.
“We’ve put together a reopening plan following standard district protocol that includes social distancing and limiting group numbers,” Fort Atkinson Athletic Director Steve Mahoney said. “But were really following the WIAA’s sport specific guidelines they just put out.”
The WIAA released a 44-page document for specific guidelines for each sport on Friday. For example, in softball, dugouts are not allowed to be used in practice and if a pitcher touches their mouth, a dead ball is called and the pitcher must sanitize their hands.
Counties are categorized by risk levels by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which limits what activities can be done in a given sport based on risk level.
Currently Jefferson County is under the high-risk category.
“We’re extremely limited in what we can do,” Mahoney said. “It’s presenting some challenges, but our purpose is to get kids back physically and mentally. To give them the opportunity to get involved in something. We want to get better at skills, but that’s not the ultimate goal right now.”
Summer activities taking place in Fort Atkinson are: Softball, soccer, cross country, basketball and volleyball, according to Mahoney. Football camp begins the third week in July along with tennis.
The four inside sports (girls and boys basketball and girls and boys volleyball) are taking place inside the school’s gym while the others convene outside.
Some sports are not school sponsored, like baseball. Since the sport is traditionally run from outside organizations in the summer (legion). That means different guidelines for the sport.
For Whitewater, the school is also taking a cautious, slow reintegration, according to Athletic Director Justin Crandall.
The school is putting together a tier-system plan for summer activities.
Step one was coming back virtually and doing workouts. The next phase of that plan will begin July 6 when no more then groups of 10 will do strength and conditioning outside on the track at the high school.
“We just want to get kids back in and working out,” Crandall said. “If we get to August 3 and we do have fall sports these kids have been doing almost nothing for two, three, four months. We thought it was important to get them back for strength and conditioning.”
The next step would be getting teams back together, which could happen in two-three weeks, according to Crandall. Low-contact sports, like tennis, cross county, swimming have the best chance to reconvene this summer at Whitewater for workouts.
The School will not sponsor any softball or baseball related workouts this summer.
Similar to Whitewater and Fort, Jefferson is taking a slow approach. As of now the school is not sponsoring any summer activities.
“Talking with our superintendents we made the decision were just not comfortable coming back,” Jefferson Athletic Director Steve Gee said. “The logic behind it is if we’re not going to offer face-to-face summer school it doesn’t make much sense to have face-to-face athletics.”
Jefferson is however offering virtual speed and strength training for 170 high school athletes. The school is hoping to the middle to the end of the month there will be small weight room workouts for groups of 10 or less.
“Frankly we need to see. The numbers aren’t going in the right direction right now,” Gee said. “Things change quickly.”
So how does a school make sure all the different guidelines are being met for their school-sponsored activities?
“I scheduled a meeting and met with every coach,” Mahoney said. “We went over the guidelines and had them present me a plan.
“We’re spending a lot of time in that WIAA document.”
For Crandall, it’s a more hands-on approach.
“I’ll be there (practices) to make sure we’re doing what we’re suppose to,” Crandall said.
The biggest challenge for Fort and Mahoney is not letting how outside organizations run their activities influence the high school.
“The community sees the youth programs or the Blue Devils assembling so they think we’re OK to assemble,” Mahoney said. “But we’re working under a set of guidelines from a state association and working with kids. The perception is we’re being too conservative. We try to tune that out and do what’s in the best interest of our student athletes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.