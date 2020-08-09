IXONIA — Ben Gallo came in relief to help Rome earn a 10-7 Land O' Lakes victory over Ixonia Sunday afternoon on the road.
Craig McDermott and Kyle Hammitt both homered for the Raiders in their win. The victory moves Rome to 10-2 in the Southwest Division. Waterford remained in first place with its 10-1 mark. Ixonia dropped to 6-5 with the loss.
The Raider's clinched a home-playoff game last week with their victory. Rome’s postseason game will take place August 22 at the Rome Dome.
Rome has a bye next week and finishes off Night League play Friday at Hustisford.
