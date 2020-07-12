ROME — The Raiders surrendered just two combined runs in a doubleheader sweep of East Troy, Sunday in Land O’ Lakes action at the Rome Dome.
Rome (4-2) won the first game in five innings versus East Troy (0-7), 12-0, and claimed the second contest, 12-2, in five innings again.
In game one, Logan Johnson pitched a one-hit shutout to lead the Raiders.
In the second game, Mike Splittgerber and Ben Gallo combined to give up just two hits in the 10-run victory. Justin Jaquish went 3 for 3 with a three-run home run and a two-run double — finishing with five RBIs — to guide the Raider offense.
Next Sunday Rome hosts the Merton Amvets (1-6) in a league game at noon at the Rome Dome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.