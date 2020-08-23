WATERFORD — Previous years might have been different.
Rome spotted an early 5-0 deficit in its Land O’ Lakes Southwest Division championship game against Waterford, but the Raiders found their way back into the game.
Rome got it to as close as two runs, but ultimately Waterford hung on to win, 7-3, in the Land O’ Lakes Southwest Division championship game Sunday in Waterford.
“We never quit, the guys never quit,” Rome manager Jim Wenzel said. “Previous years, possibly other teams might have, but even at 5-0 there was no quit with this group. We battled back but just didn’t have it.”
The Rivermen jumped out to a 5-0 lead with a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning.
The Raiders made it 5-3 in the top of the eighth and loaded the bases for Ben Gallo with two outs. Gallo connected on a line drive to center, but the center fielder tracked it down for an out.
“That would have tied the score,” Wenzel said. “Would of, should of, could of.
“Ben hit it on the screws and the center fielder ran it down.”
Waterford hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to extend its advantage to the eventual final of 7-3.
The Raiders had to get past Genesee on Saturday in the Southwest Division tournament semifinals to make it to the finals.
Similar to Sunday, Rome got down early, this time 2-0. The Raiders scored the final eight runs of the game to win, 8-2.
The season from Rome will certainly be marked by the one impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it also will be remembered in a different way.
“Just a great effort,” Wenzel said. “Huge amount of talent from this group. It’s a good group and they work hard.
“This group of guys is just phenomenal.”
