DOUSMAN — The Rome Raiders hit three home runs, including back-to-back homers, in a 12-2 win over Dousman Sunday afternoon at Cory Park in Dousman.
Sam Beers hit the first home run of the game for the Raiders (3-2, 2-2 LOL) with a three-run shot in the second inning. Beers ended the contest with three runs, two hits and a game-high three RBIs.
Jake Tuttle hit the second home run of the game in sixth inning, scoring two runs. The next at bat Christopher DeKrey connected on a solo home run. That capped off a five-run sixth inning for the Raiders.
Eric Burrow scored a run in the eighth inning to give Rome a 10-run lead.
Rome will be back in Land O’ Lakes’ action next Sunday when the Raiders host East Troy (0-5, 0-5) noon at the Rome Dome.
