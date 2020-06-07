Jake Tuttle struck out 15 batters and gave up three hits over six innings before the Rome Raiders turned to the bullpen to secure a 6-0 victory over visiting Ixonia in a Land O’ Lakes amateur baseball game Sunday at Rome Park.
The Raiders took advantage of two errors to score twice in the second inning and scored single runs in the third, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Four Ixonia batters struck out three times each and all except for one of the starters struck out at least once.
Tuttle’s biggest challenge came in the third inning when two singles bookended a strikeout to put runners on the corners with one out. He struck out the next two batters and escaped unscathed.
Eric Burow was 2-for-3 with a walk to lead the Raiders offensively.
Rome (1-0 Southwest Section) will travel to Johnson Creek for a Night League contest Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Raiders are taking Father’s Day weekend off, but return to Sunday League action on Sunday, June 21, against the Merton Amvets.
