ROME — The Rome Raiders clinched a home-playoff game with a 13-3 Land O’ Lakes’ win over Dousman Sunday afternoon at the Rome Dome.

Rome (9-2) scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, with all five of the first batters scoring.

Eric Burrow had a three-run triple out of the cleanup spot to plate the first runs of the game. Jake Tuttle connected on a two-run home run the next at bat to score Burrow.

After a single run in the third inning, the Raiders continued to grow their advantage with a four-run fourth inning. The fourth was highlighted with a two-run triple from Chris DeKrey

The inning made it 10-2 Rome heading into the fifth.

The victory put the Raiders half a game back of first-place Waterford (9-1) in the Land O’ Lakes Southwest Division.

Rome’s home-playoff game will take place August 22 at the Rome Dome. Next week the Raiders head on the road to take on Ixonia (5-4) Sunday at noon.

