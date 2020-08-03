ROME — The Rome Raiders clinched a home-playoff game with a 13-3 Land O’ Lakes’ win over Dousman Sunday afternoon at the Rome Dome.
Rome (9-2) scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, with all five of the first batters scoring.
Eric Burrow had a three-run triple out of the cleanup spot to plate the first runs of the game. Jake Tuttle connected on a two-run home run the next at bat to score Burrow.
After a single run in the third inning, the Raiders continued to grow their advantage with a four-run fourth inning. The fourth was highlighted with a two-run triple from Chris DeKrey
The inning made it 10-2 Rome heading into the fifth.
The victory put the Raiders half a game back of first-place Waterford (9-1) in the Land O’ Lakes Southwest Division.
Rome’s home-playoff game will take place August 22 at the Rome Dome. Next week the Raiders head on the road to take on Ixonia (5-4) Sunday at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.