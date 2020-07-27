GENESEE — The Rome Raiders picked up a key sweep Sunday in Land O’ Lakes action against Genesee on the road.
Rome defeated Genesee (6-4) the first game, 6-0, and won the second contest, 12-5. The two wins puts the Raiders (8-2) half a game back from first-place Waterford (8-1) in the Southwest Division.
In game one, Sam Beers led the Rome offense with three hits and a pair of RBIs. He hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to make it 4-0 Rome.
Chris DeKrey also homered in the first game, hitting a solo shot in the fourth inning. He ended the game with two runs, two hits and an RBI.
Genesee collected just four hits in the first game.
In the second game, Ben Gallo led the offense with a home run and three RBIs. Rome scored five runs in the first five innings, but recorded six in the sixth to bring their run total up to 11. Beers knocked in two RBIs and recorded one hit and a run.
The Raiders will host Dousman (5-4) Sunday at the Rome Dome at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.