ROME — The Rome Raiders swept Merton in a Land O’ Lakes doubleheader Sunday afternoon at the Rome Dome.
The Raiders won the first game, 7-1, and the second contest, 6-0.
In game one, Sam Beers led the way on offense with three hits and a RBI. Ben Gallo collected a game-high two RBIs in the victory.
Chris DeKrey knocked in three runs in game two, to go along with a pair of hits. Jet Weber and Beers both recorded two hits in the win.
Rome swept East Troy last week in league play. In the last five Sunday games, Rome has outscored opponents, 49-5.
The wins moves Rome to 6-2 in the Land O’ Lakes standings. Up next for the Raiders is a league game against the Genesee Rebels Sunday at noon.
