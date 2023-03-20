Mike Klingbeil

Cambridge football coach Mike Klingbeil (middle) announced his plans to step away as head football coach and athletic director at the end of the school year. Klingbeil plans to move to Michigan to be closer to family. Klingbeil is pictured with the team's assistant coaches following his 91st career victory, which moved him into second place all-time in program history, in this Oct. 2020, file photo. Klingbeil went 98-73 in his 16-year tenure with Cambridge, including five conference titles and 10 playoff berths.

 Contributed

CAMBRIDGE -- After 17 years on the sidelines, Mike Klingbeil has stepped down as Cambridge football coach and will also be stepping down as the school’s athletic director at the end of the school year.

Klingbeil, along with his wife and three children, will be moving to Michigan to be closer to family. Klingbeil cites making the move after losing his mother to cancer this fall and not having any family in the area.

Load comments