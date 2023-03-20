Cambridge football coach Mike Klingbeil (middle) announced his plans to step away as head football coach and athletic director at the end of the school year. Klingbeil plans to move to Michigan to be closer to family. Klingbeil is pictured with the team's assistant coaches following his 91st career victory, which moved him into second place all-time in program history, in this Oct. 2020, file photo. Klingbeil went 98-73 in his 16-year tenure with Cambridge, including five conference titles and 10 playoff berths.
CAMBRIDGE -- After 17 years on the sidelines, Mike Klingbeil has stepped down as Cambridge football coach and will also be stepping down as the school’s athletic director at the end of the school year.
Klingbeil, along with his wife and three children, will be moving to Michigan to be closer to family. Klingbeil cites making the move after losing his mother to cancer this fall and not having any family in the area.
“With my mom passing, that leaves me with no parents here,” Klingbeil said. “We’re in Wisconsin with no grandparents here for our kids, but my wife’s family is from Michigan, and her brother and sister don’t have kids, so our kids are their only grandkids.”
The Klingbeils plan to live on a family farm outside of Lansing.
“Our kids will get to grow up with grandparents, great-grandparents and a great-aunt right outside their door,” Klingbeil said. “We’ve talked about this for the past couple of years, and at this point in time with my mom passing and looking at Emily’s family and trying to decide what’s best for our kids, we ultimately decided that we wanted our kids to grow up in that environment.”
Klingbeil is unsure if he’ll get back into coaching, saying it depends on how the family adjusts over time.
“I love coaching. I love coaching football and I’d love to do that, but the only thing is that I don’t want to jump back into working 100-hour weeks,” Klingbeil said. “I want to make sure we have a balanced family life, I want our kids to grow up with parents and I don’t want to be a workaholic coach.”
A graduate of Jefferson High School in 1998, Klingbeil earned an undergraduate degree in physical education with health and adapted physical education certifications at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Klingbeil then earned his graduate degree and principal’s certification through the UW-Madison/Whitewater co-op.
After teaching a year in northern Wisconsin, Klingbeil became an instructor at Cambridge Middle School in 2005. During that time, Klingbeil also became an assistant coach on the Cambridge football team.
A year later, Klingbeil became the head football coach at Cambridge High School. The following year in 2007, Klingbeil also took over the role of athletic director.
“I had wonderful support here with the principals and later on when I got an assistant too,” Klingbeil said. “Dawn Williams was my first assistant, she did great and Brittany came in and helped out too.”
Over 16 seasons as head coach, Klingbeil was the second-winningest football coach in Cambridge history with a record of 98-73. Klingbeil led the Blue Jays to five conference championships and 10 playoff appearances.
In the playoffs, Klingbeil earned 13 victories, including a 44-43 win over Darlington in double overtime in 2011, one of Klingbeil’s favorite games.
Klingbeil earned four conference “Coach of the Year” honors, was named “Regional Coach of the Year” in 2018 and was an assistant coach in the 2015 and 2018 WFCA All-Star Games.
“I got to meet a lot of phenomenal people," Klingbeil said. "It was fun to see kids be successful and fun to have the success we had in our program, but also see the success we had in other programs too.”
After moving to the area officially in 2015, Klingbeil appreciated the relationships he made within the community.
“You have a close-knit community that takes care of everybody and you appreciate that,” Klingbeil said. “Just the wonderful relationships I made with community members, different teachers and coaches made it special.”
