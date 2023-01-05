Mike Hall couldn’t believe it when he got the news.
Hall, a teacher and coach at Fort Atkinson High School, will join Paul Jonas as the inductees into the school’s Wall of Fame during a ceremony in the auditorium on Friday at 6 p.m.
“I was shocked,” Hall said. “Seeing the list of people who still need to get in, I feel like the kid in the lunchroom who cut in front of the line.”
Hall coached six different sports, totaling 61 seasons, in his decorated 30-year career at FAHS. Upon moving back home to Stillwater, Minnesota, Hall now serves as boys basketball varsity assistant under good friend Scott Benoy at Baldwin-Woodville High School.
Hall coached Fort’s varsity boys team from 1997-2005. The Blackhawks earned back-to-back Badger Conference championships in 2001 and 2002, qualifying for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in ‘02 for the fifth—and most recent—time in program history.
Hall was a football assistant coach on 11 WIAA playoff teams, coached two state meet participants in pole vault and served as an assistant on the 2012 girls basketball sectional-qualifying squad.
Looking back at his career now, it’s the relationships more so than the wins and losses which stand out for Hall.
“Getting to work with guys like Gary Hamm, Don Gruber, Matt Noll, Dennis Schwedrsky, Scott Lastusky and Steve Mahoney each day was a huge treat,” Hall said. “I look back on those days fondly. Going to state and winning conference titles is memorable too. To see former coaches and students doing well is the most rewarding.”
Hall, an English teacher, was named Fort Atkinson High School Coach of the Year in 2018. In 2011, he received the Kohl Fellowship Award for teaching excellence and eight years later was given the Wildermuth Award for Excellence in Education. In 2021, he was named Fort Atkinson High School Teacher of the Year.
“Cultivating relationships with students so they can move onto the next step was a big part of what I did,” Hall said. “The biggest reward a teacher can have is finding out how well a student is doing once they left the building.
“It’s encouraging to see the things we were trying to get across have stuck. Seeing that they’ve become great adults as they’ve graduated and moved on is very meaningful.”
Hall wanted each of his athletes to learn the virtue of hard work and that no matter what one’s role was that it provided value to the team.
“All of us have learned you don’t get anywhere without hard work,” said Hall, a throat cancer survivor. “You have to outwork everyone. Learning everyone has value on a team was one of my staples. It doesn’t matter if you’re a starter, a guy on the bench or guy without playing time, you are valuable.
“It’s just like that in life. Rarely are we in the spotlight in our everyday jobs. I wanted everyone to know that their role had value.”
Hall was adamant that his kids, Sami and Alex, be recognized for supporting his coaching career. Both spent their fair share of time touring southern Wisconsin for scouting trips, coaches’ meetings and can film a basketball game without blinking an eye.
“The life of a kid whose the son or daughter of a coach or teacher isn’t easy,” Hall said. “It casts a large shadow. There’s a lot of sacrifice too. I’m thankful for my kids being so supportive in what I did and that they enjoyed their time at the high school.”
There’s a nice symmetry to Hall and Jonas being inducted in the same class. The two played 1-on-1 basketball versus each other before school during Hall’s early days in the district. Several years later, Hall became the assistant coach on Jonas’ varsity team. Hall was then tasked with defending and chasing Jonas all over the floor and around screens during practice.
