Mike Hall

Longtime Fort Atkinson High School coach Mike Hall will be inducted into the Wall of Fame on Friday. Hall is pictured alongside his daughter Sami, at left, and son Alex.

 Contributed

Mike Hall couldn’t believe it when he got the news.

Hall, a teacher and coach at Fort Atkinson High School, will join Paul Jonas as the inductees into the school’s Wall of Fame during a ceremony in the auditorium on Friday at 6 p.m.

Load comments