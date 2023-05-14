WALWORTH — Whitewater senior Madelynn Buehler, who won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and ran on the team’s second-place 400 relay, was voted as the meet’s most valuable girls track athlete at the Rock Valley meet Saturday at Big Foot High School.
The Whippets girls scored 104 points, winning three events, to finish second behind McFarland (133), which had six first-place finishes.
Buehler won the 100 in 12.61 seconds and the 200 in 25.92, which is a personal best and the second fastest time in program history. Whitewater’s Kindyl Kilar, also a senior, took third in each of those races (12.79, 26.34) and added a second-place finish in the 400 (1:00.67).
Whitewater’s 800 relay team of sophomores Calli Grosinske and A’Lani Ross, senior Emma Weigel and freshman Sydney Schilt won in 1:49.82, which establishes a new season best. The 400 relay of Grosinske, Buehler, Weigel and Ross took second in 50.75. The 1,600 relay of Grosinske, sophomore Athena Soto, freshman Cara Yang and Schilt finished second in 4:22. Ross was fifth in the 100 in 13.64, Schilt was fifth in the 200 in 26.87 and Soto was fifth in the 800 in 2:37.
Senior Evie Troxel was second in the pole vault (10-0). Senior Izzy Dieter was third in the discus (104-7) and sixth in the pole vault (8-0).
Whitewater’s boys won five events, placing second in three others en route to scoring 121 points to finish second. McFarland won with a score of 129.5.
“This was the boy’s best team finish since they were RVC champions in 2019, and the girl’s best finish since the 2011 season,” Whitewater track and field coach Matthew Green said.
The Whippets had winners in the 400-meter dash (junior Ethan Dugan in 50.86), the 1,600-meter run (sophomore Jack Hefty, 4 minutes, 23.25 seconds), the discus (senior Connor Raupp, 147 feet), the high jump (junior Jaylyn Ewing, PR of 6 feet) and the 1,600-meter relay (junior Quincy Boudreau, sophomore Traysen Thomason, freshman Curtis Rossmiller and Dugan, 3:32.81). Raupp is a repeat conference champion from last season and Ewing is in his first season competing with the Whippets in track and field.
Whitewater athletes were also runners-up in the 100-meter dash (Thomason, 11.27), 3,200-meter run (Hefty, 10:06.63) and pole vault (senior CJ Tomomitsu, PR of 12 feet, 6 inches). Thomason, who PR’d in the 100, was also fourth in the 200 in 23.27.
Raupp was also third in the shot put (48 1/2). Senior Jake Kuhlow was fourth in the shot put (45-8) and the discus (131-4). Junior David Rubio was fifth in the triple jump (PR of 38-5).
The 800 relay of Rossmiller, junior Nate Black, freshman Akamion McHenry and Boudreau took second in 1:36.78. Boudreau was fifth in the 300 hurdles in 45.05.
Whitewater’s Division 2 regional is at Big Foot on Monday, May 22.
Team scores — boys: McFarland 129.5, Whitewater 121, East Troy 72, Clinton 71, Edgerton 65, Evansville 61, Brodhead/Juda 59, Big Foot 56.5, Beloit Turner 46, Jefferson 21
EVENT WINNERS PLUS AREA FINISHERS IN TOP THREE
100—1. Andrew Kelley (Mc) 10.74. 2. Traysen Thomason (W) 11.27. 200—1. Kelley (Mc) 22.05. 2. Kaeden Weberpal (BF) 22.58. 3. Elijah Terrell (BT) 22.76. 400—1. Ethan Dugan (W) 50.86. 2. Terrell (BT) 52.30. 3. Noah Deml (Ev) 52.43. 800—1. Spencer Alf (Mc) 2:02.75. 1,600—1. Jack Hefty (W) 4:23.25. 3. Quinn McCabe (C) 4:37.81. 3,200—1. Isaac Ewing (Mc) 9:59.22. 2. Hefty (W) 10:06.63. 3. McCabe (C) 10:15.03.
110 hurdles—1. Travis Zadra (Mc) 17.93. 2. Blaine Brown (C) 18.04. 300 hurdles—1. Nathan Engen (BJ) 43.19. 2. Sawyer Dase (BF) 43.28. 3. Brown (C) 43.56.
400 relay—1. Edgerton (Shane Crandall, Frederic Geiger-Kittel, Leo Koerth, Beau Allison) 44.35. 2. Clinton (D’Angelo Vernon, Nathan Anastasi, Isaac Krummel, Reegan McCoy) 45.24. 3. Big Foot (Karsen Cox, Hudson Torrez, Gabe Wilkens, Kaeden Weberpal) 45.66. 800 relay—1. McFarland 1:30.92. 2. Whitewater (Curtis Rossmiller, Nate Black, Akamion McHenry, Quincy Boudreau 1:36.78. 3. Evansville (Caleb Maguigad, Xavier Diebold, Christian Peleck, Dawson Kopf) 1:38.75. 1,600 relay—1. Whitewater (Boudreau, Thomason, Rossmiller, Dugan) 3:32.81. 2. Brodhead/Juda (Engen, Marcus McIntyre, Eric Woodward, Grant Purdue) 3:37.76. 3,200 relay—1. East Troy 8:33.35. 3. Evansville (Brock Elliott, Charlie Braunschweig, William Gallagher, Noah Deml) 8:54.40.
Discus—1. Connor Raupp (W) 147-0. 2. Quinn Grovesteen Matchey (Ev) 140-8. Pole vault—1. Kaden Rambatt (BF) 15-0. 2. CJ Tomomitsu (W) 12-6. 3. Braden Troeger (Ed) 11-6. Triple jump—1. Terrell (BT) 43-5.5. 2. Wyatt Klitzman (Ev) 41-8. 3. Dase (BF) 40-1.5. High jump—1. Jaylyn Ewing (W) 6-0. 2. Tegan Pinnow (BJ) 5-10. 3. Shane Crandall (Ed) 5-10. Shot put—1. Blake Kader (ET) 49-3. 2. Grovesteen Matchey (Ev) 48-2. 3. Raupp (W) 48-0.5. Long jump—1. Terrell (BT) 20-10. 3. Beau Allison (Ed) 19-3.5.
Team scores — girls: McFarland 133, Whitewater 104, Brodhead/Juda 88, Jefferson 68, Clinton 68, East Troy 55, Evansville 53, Edgerton 49, Beloit Turner 48, Big Foot 36
EVENT WINNERS PLUS AREA FINISHERS IN TOP THREE
100—1. Madelynn Buehler (W) 12.61. 3. Kindyl Kilar (W) 12.79. 200—1. Buehler (W) 25.92. 3. Kilar (W) 25.99. 400—1. Kalena Riemer (BJ) 59.75. 2. Kilar (W) 1:00.67. 3. Jer’Novia Hermanson (Ev) 1:01.97. 800—1. Riemer (BJ) 2:28.13. 2. Gracee Langer (Ed) 2:30.20. 1,600—1. Alexis Charbonneau (Mc) 5:32.55. 2. Paige Damman (C) 5:34.90. 3. Lydia Seifarth (BT) 5:43.46. 3,200—1. Emma Maly (C) 12:04.61. 2. Jessi Salimes (Ed) 12:12.66.
100 hurdles—1. Julia Ackley (Mc) 15.93. 2. Bronwyn Sherlund (BT) 17.30. 3. Addison Yates (BJ) 17.50. 300 hurdles—1. Sherlund (BT) 48.91. 2. Ackley (Mc) 49.88.
400 relay—1. East Troy 50.54. 2. Whitewater (Calli Grosinske, Buehler, Emma Weigel, A’Lani Ross) 50.75. 3. Big Foot (Elliana Pape, Lydia Farence, Allie Stankevitz, Leeza Patterson) 52.76. 800 relay—1. Whitewater (Grosinske, Ross, Weigel, Sydney Schilt) 1:49.82. 2. Beloit Turner (Brijit Mosher, Sherlund, Jadyn Shull, Navana Terrell) 1:52.68. 1,600 relay—1. East Troy 4:05.93. 2. Whitewater (Grosinske, Athena Soto, Cara Yang, Schilt) 4:22.81. 3. Brodhead/Juda (Riemer, Madi Brown, Olivia Hartwig, Danica Demrow) 4:26.22. 3,200 relay—1. McFarland 10:24.77. 2. Clinton (Damman, Parker Kutz, Ava Mueller, Maly) 10:32.50.
Shot put—1. Ayianna Johnson (J) 39-7. 2. Onni Williams (BJ) 35-9.5. 3. Terrell (BT) 35-9. High jump—1. Rachel Kuehl (Mc) 5-0. 2. Yates (BJ) 4-10. 3. Madi Brown (BJ) 4-8. Long jump—1. Kuehl (Mc) 17-3.25. 3. Rachael Klitzman (Ev) 16-1.25. Discus—1. Johnson (J) 132-4. 2. Kirsten Fish (BJ) 105-3. 3. Izzy Dieter (W) 104-7. Pole vault—1. Ackley (Mc) 10-0. 2. Evie Troxel (W) 10-0. 3. Carmen Gresens (Ed) 9-0. Triple jump—1. Leeza Patterson (BF) 35-7. 2. Klitzman (Ev) 33-3.5. 3. Vendrell-Nolen (Ed) 31-10.
