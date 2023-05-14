WALWORTH — Whitewater senior Madelynn Buehler, who won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and ran on the team’s second-place 400 relay, was voted as the meet’s most valuable girls track athlete at the Rock Valley meet Saturday at Big Foot High School.

The Whippets girls scored 104 points, winning three events, to finish second behind McFarland (133), which had six first-place finishes.

