WHITEWATER — What had been shaping up as a potential major victory turned into what became a tough loss for the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team Wednesday night.
The Warhawks mounted a second-half surge that fell just short in a 48-46 home loss to nationally third-ranked UW-Oshkosh, the regular-season WIAC champion.
Whitewater (14-10 overall, 7-6 WIAC) will play in the WIAC Tournament, starting with a quarterfinal game at home on Tuesday. The tournament will determine the WIAC’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division III tournament.
Gray was taken out with 2 minutes, 58 seconds left and returned for Whitewater’s final possession with 11 seconds left, but didn’t handle the ball on that possession. He finished with six points.
Whitewater finished the final third of the WIAC regular season on an upswing and will take a 14-10 record (7-6 in the WIAC) into the conference tournament. Oshkosh (20-3, 10-2) drew the No. 1 seeding and will play in a semifinal game on Feb. 4.
Oshkosh took a 34-24 lead 90 seconds into the second half on a basket by Levi Borchert, who led the Titans with 16 points and 15 rebounds. The Warhawks answered with a 12-4 scoring run to cut the margin to 38-36 with 12:07 remaining, and then tied the score at 43-43 with 3:45 left on a layup by Carter Capstran.
Eddie Muench answered with a 3-pointer for Oshkosh, but a driving 3-point play by Warhawks guard Gage Malensek tied the score at 46-46 with 1:05 to go. Borchert answered with another big layup, and Whitewater’s final possession ended in a missed shot under pressure by Malensek.
Elijah Lambert led Whitewater with 11 points. Capstran and Malensek added eight each.
Oshkosh shot only four free throws in the game and missed them all, and the Warhawks went 2-for-3 from the line.
TITANS 48, WARHAWKS 46
UW-OSHKOSH (20-3, 10-2)
Peterson 1-3 0-2 2, Plamann 3-11 0-0 7, Booth 2-9 0-0 5, Muench 2-7 0-0 6, Borchert 8-16 0-2 16, Petrie 0-3 0-0 0, Rindfleisch 2-4 0-0 4, Steckbauer 3-10 0-0 8. Totals 21-63 0-4 48.
UW-WHITEWATER (14-10, 7-6)
Lambert 5-12 1-2 11, Brahm 2-3 0-0 4, Capstran 4-6 0-0 8, Malensek 3-15 1-1 8, Gray 3-9 0-0 6, Fisher 0-2 0-0 0, Chislom 1-3 0-0 3, Flaten-Moore 3-3 0-0 6, Kingsley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 2-3 46.
Halftime—Oshkosh 32, Whitewater 24. 3-point goals—Oshkosh 6-22 (Muench 2-7, Steckbauer 2-4, Plamann 1-3, Booth 1-5, Peterson 0-2, Petrie 0-1), Whitewater 2-12 (Malensek 1-3, Chislom 1-3, Lambert 0-3, Capstran 0-1, Gray 0-1, Kingsley 0-1). Rebounds—Oshkosh 35 (Borchert 15), Whitewater 42 (Gray 8, Capstran 7). Assists—Oshkosh 10, Whitewater 11 (Barker 4). Steals—Oshkosh 13 (Peterson 4, Muench 4), Whitewater 11 (Barker 4). Blocks—Oshkosh 2, Whitewater 5 (Chislom 2). Total fouls—Oshkosh 9, Whitewater 8. Turnovers—Oshkosh 8, Whitewater 16.
