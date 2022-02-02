LA CROSSE — The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team lost for the fourth time in five games on Wednesday, suffering an 80-68 defeat at UW-La Crosse in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.
It was the second time the Warhawks (12-7 overall, 5-4 WIAC) lost to La Crosse in 15 days, dating back to a 79-61 home loss to the Eagles (17-3, 7-3) on Jan. 19.
Freshman Derek Gray scored 24 points for the Warhawks, shooting 9-for-20 from the field. Elijah Lambert and Carter Capstran each scored 10 points for the Warhawks, who shot 40% from the field (26 of 65() and 21.1% (4 for 21) from 3-point range.
Ethan Anderson led four La Crosse double-digit scorers with 22 points. He added a team-best seven rebounds.
The Eagles shot 53.7% from the field and 52.6% from 3-point range, going 10-for-19 from distance.
La Crosse got out of the blocks quickly, opening a 30-15 lead with 6 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first half on a layup by Torin Hannah. A 3-pointer by Anderson made it 38-22, and La Crosse took a 45-29 lead at halftime.
The Warhawks went to work early in the second half, trimming the lead to 49-41 on a 3-point play by Trevon Chislom with 14:42 left. The Eagles built the margin back to 63-48 with 8:35 left, but two free throws by Gray made it 69-63 with 4:02 to play.
Another basket by Gray made it 75-68 with 1:43 left, but La Crosse scored the game’s final five points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.