WHITEWATER -- Derek Gray poured in a career-best 30 points on Saturday to lead the hot-shooting UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team to a 92-76 victory over UW-Stout in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.
The Warhawks (5-2 overall, 2-0 WIAC) made 30 of 61 field-goal attempts and shot 24-for-31 from the free-throw line. Whitewater’s defense forced 20 turnovers, which the offense turned into 23 points.
Gray, a freshman from Madison La Follette, shot 9-for-18 from the field and 10-for-11 from the line and added eight rebounds and three steals.
The Warhawks never trailed after a Gabe Malensek basket just 35 seconds into the game, using a 20-9 run to open a 31-21 lead with 7 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half.
Junior Jack Brahm added 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Warhawks, Malensek, a sophomore, totaled 16 points, five assists and three steals, and junior Breontae Hunt had 10 points and five rebounds.
For Stout (5-2, 1-1), Luke Geiger of Burlington scored 19 points, Lovell Williams 16 and Jon Ciriacks of East Troy added 14.
The Warhawks visit Lake Forest (Illinois) for a nonconference game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
UW-WHITEWATER 92, UW-STOUT 76
UW-STOUT (5-2, 1-1)
Geiger 8-0-0 19, Williams 4 4-4 16, Ciriacks 4 5-6 14, Scott 5 0-1 10, Tinsley 1 4-4 6, Fox 3 1-2 7, Jungel 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 2-2 2, Noll 0 0-1 0. Totals 26 16-19 76.
