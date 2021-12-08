LAKE FOREST, ILL. — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s basketball team used hot shooting and strong second-half defense Wednesday night to defeat host Lake Forest 91-58 and give head coach Pat Miller his 400th career win.
Miller becomes the third coach in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference history to reach the 400-win plateau, doing so in his 550th game. He is in his 21st season at the helm of the program and has led the Warhawks to two national championships during his tenure.
Miller’s .727 winning percentage is the fifth highest of any coach with 200 or more wins in league history. He entered the season ranked among the top 10 in Division III and among the top 30 in all NCAA divisions among active coaches in winning percentage. Miller is the 35th active coach to achieve the milestone.
The Warhawks (6-2 overall) shot 58.1 percent from the floor in the contest and held the Foresters to 41.8 percent shooting, including a 29.6 percent clip in the second half.
Gage Malensek led all scorers with 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 6-of-6 from 3-point range. He added a team-best seven assists.
Jack Brahm totaled 17 points and five rebounds, while Carter Capstran recorded 14 points, including 12 in the first half, to go along with six rebounds and two assists. Elijah Lambert collected 11 points and five rebounds, and Derek Gray finished with six points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
UW-Whitewater committed a season-low six turnovers and led by as many as 37 points in the contest.
Lake Forest (3-8) held a slim lead for most of the first 15 minutes of action. The Warhawks registered a 22-7 run over the final six-plus minutes of the first half, taking the lead for good on Brahm’s dunk with 5:05 on the clock.
Brahm and Lambert drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to make it a seven-point game with 3:32 left in the period, and Capstran scored UW-W’s final six points of the half, pushing the advantage to 49-38 with a jumper in the waning moments.
UW-Whitewater’s lead ballooned to 20 points just under three minutes into the second half. The team’s 11-2 run out of the locker room included four points from Brahm and a 3-point play by Malensek.
The Warhawks pushed their advantage to 30 points at 80-50 with 9:15 remaining on a 3-pointer by Malensek. JT Hoytink scored all five of his points over a two-minute span to bring the lead to 89-52 with 6:10 on the clock.
UW-Whitewater returns to action Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. as it hosts Greenville (Ill.) at Kachel Gymnasium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.