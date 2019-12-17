BELOIT — Negotiations between Major League Baseball (MLB) and Minor League Baseball (MiLB) appear to be slowing plans for the Beloit Snappers sale and a downtown stadium proposal, according to project stakeholders.
Interested parties are still optimistic, though, with Riverbend Stadium Authority representative John Gackstetter telling the Beloit Daily News plans could move forward in February.
“In general it’s important we don’t damage the excitement or the momentum that we’ve gained,” Gackstetter said.
Prospective Snappers owner Quint Studer previously told the Beloit Daily News he expected approvals needed to finalize the sale between the Midwest League, MiLB and MLB could have come at the 2019 Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego.
“There was going to be a vote on those approvals but that vote was pushed off because the Professional Baseball Agreement (PBA) is being negotiated and so there are a number of teams on the chopping block,” Gackstetter said.
The vote on ownership approvals could come in February but a key sticking point has been the November announcement by MLB for tentative plans to cut 42 minor league teams.
According to Baseball Digest, Beloit was named on the contraction list, but the New York Times does not list the Snappers as one of the teams to be cut from the Midwest League. Teams are being evaluated on ownership, location and baseball facility amenities, Gackstetter said.
Snappers officials said in the past the Snappers would likely lose their MLB affiliation without a new stadium, marking the announcement of the stadium plan seemingly at the 11th hour.
“No one wants to for sure cut a team prior to knowing what that final number of contractions might be,” Gackstetter said referencing the ongoing PBA negotiations.
Locally, Gackstetter said the stadium authority would work internally to determine whether or not to proceed with the stadium design plans while MiLB and MLB negotiations remain ongoing.
“We have not made that decision yet and we need donor input on going forward or holding off until there’s a clearer picture,” Gackstetter said. “I am hopeful that we can move forward as originally planned because there’s a large amount of design that still needs to be done prior to breaking ground. It’s really about proving that a team belongs in Beloit and that’s going to come on multiple fronts.”
That multi-front approach could potentially include exploring alternative options for securing the sale and transfer of the Snappers to Studer. Studer confirmed Friday in an email that those options are exploratory in nature.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, a plan was announced for a $34.2 million stadium at a 7-acre site west of Beloit City Hall on the banks of the Rock River, with a majority of funding coming from Beloit entrepreneur Diane Hendricks.
