AP Philadelphia and Detroit square off in conference battle Detroit faces Philadelphia in Eastern Conference play By The Associated Press Feb 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Detroit Red Wings (20-21-6, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-22-8, seventh in the Metropolitan)Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Detroit meet in Eastern Conference play.The Flyers are 5-16-5 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 30.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.The Red Wings are 12-10-2 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Givani Smith leads the team serving 87 total minutes.The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 17 goals and has 36 points. Claude Giroux has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 23 goals and has 44 points. Tyler Bertuzzi has seven assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .902 save percentage.INJURIES: Flyers: Wade Allison: out (knee), Patrick Brown: out (knee).Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (covid-19).The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. © 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Philadelphia Flyers Detroit Red Wings Nhl East Division Nhl Central Division National Hockey League Hockey Men Pennsylvania Michigan Professional Preview Data Skrive Men's Sports Men's Hockey Nhl Hockey Professional Hockey Sports Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.