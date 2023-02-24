AP Red Wings bring home winning streak into matchup with the Lightning The Detroit Red Wings will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning By The Associated Press Feb 24, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-4, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-21-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division)Detroit; Saturday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Tampa Bay Lightning.Detroit is 6-8-2 against the Atlantic Division and 28-21-8 overall. The Red Wings have a 7-9-2 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.Tampa Bay is 36-17-4 overall and 9-6-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have a +37 scoring differential, with 204 total goals scored and 167 conceded.Saturday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Red Wings won 4-2 in the previous matchup.TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron has 14 goals and 23 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has seven goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.Nikita Kucherov has 22 goals and 58 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.Lightning: 5-2-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.INJURIES: Red Wings: Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Lucas Raymond: out (lower body).Lightning: Zach Bogosian: day to day (personal).The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. © Data Skrive. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Detroit Red Wings Tampa Bay Lightning Nhl Central Division National Hockey League Hockey Men Michigan Florida Professional Preview Data Skrive Soccer Nhl Hockey Sports Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
