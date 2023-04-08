Milwaukee Bucks (58-23, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (40-41, ninth in the Eastern Conference)
Toronto; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Milwaukee trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.
The Raptors are 25-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 111.5 points while holding opponents to 49.1% shooting.
The Bucks are 35-16 against conference opponents. Milwaukee is ninth in the NBA with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Bobby Portis averaging 2.2.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Bucks won 118-111 in the last meeting on March 20. Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 26 points, and Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 23 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is shooting 48.0% and averaging 24.2 points for the Raptors. OG Anunoby is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.
Jevon Carter is averaging 8.1 points for the Bucks. Portis is averaging 14.4 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.
LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points per game.
Bucks: 7-3, averaging 123.0 points, 48.0 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.
INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot).
Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Jrue Holiday: out (rest), Pat Connaughton: out (ankle), Brook Lopez: out (rest), Grayson Allen: out (ankle), Khris Middleton: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
