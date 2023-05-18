WHITEWATER — Down to its final two outs, the UW-Whitewater softball team’s offense came alive at just the right time late Thursday afternoon.
The Warhawks used a walk, two singles and an error to score two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and rally past Spalding (Kentucky) University 2-1 in the first day of an NCAA Division III Regional at the van Steenderen Softball Complex.
"This team never gives up until the final out, so I was proud of them for battling," Warhawks coach Brenda Volk said.
The victory sends the Warhawks (27-11) into the winner’s bracket game against Coe College (32-8) at 11 a.m. Friday. The Kohawks defeated Transylvania (Kentucky) University 6-5 in nine innings in Thursday’s first game.
The Warhawks were on the brink of defeat after the leadoff batter grounded out to start the bottom of the seventh against Spalding starting pitcher Michaela Ferman. Ferman had allowed only three hits to that point.
Junior shortstop Meghan Dunning got the rally going by working a walk on a 3-1 pitch. It only was the second walk Ferman had allowed.
Volk then pinch hit sophomore first baseman Ally Dietz, who smacked a grounder to the left of a diving shortstop on the first pitch she saw from Ferman. Dunning stopped at second, and Volk inserted freshman Belle Lapacek as a pinch runner for Dietz.
On Ferman’s next pitch, junior Sophia Kinjerski hit another sharp grounder that got through the hole past a diving third baseman. Dunning scored on the play, and when the left fielder threw home, both Lapacek and Kinjerski moved up a base to third and second.
That turned out to be the difference. The next Whitewater hitter, senior outfielder Krista Sbarra, fouled two pitches back to the screen. With a 2-2 count, Sbarra sent a popup into shallow right field.
The Spalding second baseman drifted back under the ball and then dropped it. Lapacek easily scored the game-winning run.
"I actually was going to send the runner regardless because I saw the second baseman backpedaling, and though it was a tie game with two outs, might as well chance it and force her to make the perfect throw home," Volk said.
The Warhawks received strong pitching from starter Maddy Anderson and reliever Brooke Hock.
Anderson went the first four innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out nine. The Golden Eagles scored their only run in the fourth.
Hock came on after Anderson and walked the leadoff hitter in the fifth. The freshman from Green Bay pitched three hitless innings, walking one and striking out four. She improved to 13-2 with the victory.
