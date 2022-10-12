WHITEWATER -- The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team returns home for a game under the lights at Perkins Stadium against UW-Oshkosh Friday at 7 p.m.
Immediately following the game, a fireworks show is scheduled at Perkins Stadium powered by Generac.
The Warhawks improved to 2-0 in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play with a 45-24 win at UW-Eau Claire last week.After a back-and-forth first half, the Warhawks outscored the Blugolds 21-7 in the second half to cruise to the win. UW-W posted nearly 300 yards on the ground while holding their counterpart to just 65. Quarterback Evan Lewandowski has hit his stride with his second consecutive game tossing three or more touchdown passes. He was 21-35 for 190 yards in the game. Three Warhawks registered touchdown runs while three others caught scoring passes from Lewandowski. Defensively, Roy Panthier had a fantastic outing with four tackles including a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the contest.
UW-Oshkosh dropped a top-25 matchup at River Falls last week 27-24. The Titans claimed the lead in the third quarter before the Falcons tied the game with a touchdown late in the third. A 23-yard UW-RF field goal with just under eight minutes left was the final score of the game. UW-O registered just 90 yards on the ground while giving up 220 to the Falcons. Kobe Berghammer was 17-34 for 216 yards, three touchdowns, and a pair of interceptions. Tory Jandrin bolstered the defense with 13 tackles including 11 solo and a tackle for a loss of two yards.
UW-Whitewater is ranked third in both the d3football.com and American Football Coaches Association national polls this week. The Titans fell from 16th to 19th in the latest d3football.com poll and are ranked 21st by the AFCA. UW-W and UW-O are two of five WIAC schools ranked among the top 25 or receiving votes in the pair of national polls.
Keys to the game continues to be time of possession for the Warhawks. UW-W leads the league and is ranked 18th in Division III in time of possession with an average of 33:39 per game. UW-Whitewater will need to capitalize offensively going up against the best scoring defense in the WIAC as Oshkosh allows just 14.8 points per outing.
ON THE AIR
Friday's game will air live on UWWTV in the Whitewater area and also on TVW in the Madison and La Crosse areas. Fans can stream the game on the WIAC Network. Live stats can be followed on the UW-Whitewater athletics' website. The contest can also be heard on 105.9 FM The Hog in the Whitewater/Janesville area, or online at www.1059thehog.com.
SERIES
The Warhawks lead the all-time series against UW-Oshkosh 78-30-3. UW-W topped the Titans 32-13 in last year's meeting at Oshkosh. The Warhawks have won eight of the last nine games played at Perkins Stadium between the two teams.
