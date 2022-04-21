Nottestad leads Blue Jays to second place finish at Watertown Invite Apr 21, 2022 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Cambridge sophomore Cade Nottestad tied two other golfers for the best round of the day with a 78 to lead the Blue Jays to a second place score of 333 at the Watertown Invitational on Thursday. Kevin Wilson Buy Now Freshman Kian Bystol-Flores shot 83 for the Blue Jays at the Watertown Invitational on Thursday. Kevin Wilson Buy Now Cambridge freshman Matt Buckman shot 85 for the Blue Jays at the Watertown Invitaitonal on Thursday. Kevin Wilson Buy Now Cambridge junior Nick Buckman shot 87 for the Blue Jays at the Watertown Invitational on Thursday. Kevin Wilson Buy Now Cambridge senior Max Heth shot 94 for the Blue Jays at the Watertown Invitational on Thursday. Kevin Wilson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WATERTOWN — Cambridge’s boys golf team shot 333 and placed second at the Watertown Invitational played at the Watertown Country Club on Thursday.Sophomore Cade Nottestad was one of three golfers to card a 78. He finished third overall to lead the Blue Jays. Each team toured the front nine twice.Freshman Kian Bystol-Flores (83), freshman Matt Buckman (85) and junior Nick Buckman (87) also scored for Cambridge. Senior Max Heth turned in the team’s fifth score with a 94.Team scores: Kohler 324, Cambridge 333, Arrowhead 336, Monona Grove 338, DeForest 348, Oconomowoc 360, Beaver Dam 371, West Allis Hale 374, Hamilton 394, Watertown 441 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.