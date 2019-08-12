The Oakland Conservation Club holds an archery league every week, but it will be trap shooting that will steal the show on Sunday.
The Club will hold its annual trap shoot fundraiser on Sunday, August 18, in Cambridge, with competitors coming all the way from Kansas and Oklahoma to compete in the event.
Dale Evenson, the president of the Oakland Conservation Club, said he expects Alison Hauser to be there. Hauser, a Jefferson High School senior, won the 2019 Southeast Wisconsin Youth Trapshooting Conference Tournament held at Waukesha Gun Club in June. The Jefferson sharpshooter connected on 100 out of 100 targets in her first four rounds and continued her perfection after hitting 25 out of 25 targets in a shoot-off to capture the title.
Whether or not Hauser will show up, Evenson will still keep tabs on Hauser. Hauser attended hunter safety classes at the Oakland Conservation Club.
Evenson said he hasn’t been surprised by Hauser’s success.
While the trap shoot is only an annual event, the conservation club holds archery leagues every Thursday.
Approximately 60 shooters attend the league. The shooters take aim at 28 targets scattered throughout the woods.
“We usually have a good crowd there Thursday night,” Evenson added.
The league consists of 8-year olds, to 85-year olds, according to Evenson. The league isn’t just for hunters either.
“We have a family, a husband and wife who have three kids, they’ve never hunted in their life, but they enjoy shooting,” Evenson said. “They just come and shoot because it’s a family thing to them.”
Oakland’s archery members don’t compete with other conservation clubs, but rather compete in-house.
“We have some really good shots here,” Evenson said.
Despite not having a trap shooting league, The Oakland Conservation Club does sponsor some Cambridge shooters who compete in Jefferson, according to Evenson.
While the trap shoot will be a big fundraiser for Oakland, the club does its fair share of giving back.
The Oakland Conservation Club gives scholarships to students from local areas like Fort Atkinson and Cambridge. The scholarships go to kids who go to college in areas involved in conservation, like Biology.
Some of the scholarships are worth as much as $400-$500, according to Evenson.
The Oakland Conservation Club will hold its trap shoot on Sunday, Aug. 18. The club is located three miles east of Cambridge on Highway A, between Highway 12 and 18.
Dan Reilly will play live music starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
There drawing for the cash raffle will be at 7 p.m.
Food and refreshments are available on the grounds, no carry-ins are allowed.
For more information, contact 608-444-3885.
