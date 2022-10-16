MADISON -- A pair of talented players on opposite ends of their career teamed up late in the season with the desire to make a name for themselves in the postseason.
When all was said and done, the competitors donned medals around their neck.
Jefferson senior Gracie Niebler and freshman Madeline Dehnert placed fourth in doubles competition at this weekend's WIAA Division 2 Individual Tennis State Championship at Nielsen Stadium.
"I was so excited and happy to be up there with the best doubles teams in the state," Niebler said.
"It was so much fun and I'm lucky to have gotten that far as a freshman and to play with Gracie," Dehnert added. "The tournament was so exciting.
"Gracie and I only had three weeks to prepare for doubles. I improved my doubles play a lot and I love it so much now."
The Eagle duo opened play Thursday with a 6-0, 7-5 victory over The Prairie School's Jaclyn Palmen and Salisia Servantez. The pair only got better from there, earning two victories on Friday to reach the semifinals. Niebler and Dehnert topped Regis' Teigan Petersilka and Olivia Zaveleta 6-2, 6-2 before eking out a gutsy 6-7 (6), 6-2, 13-11 win over Lexi Kass and Laurette Blanchard, who were seeded second, from Brookfield Academy.
"We just never lost our confidence," Niebler said. "We kept telling ourselves we could do this and then in the end, we did it."
Niebler and Dehnert, the tournament's seventh seed, entered semifinal play on Saturday with a 15-0 record on the season. Jefferson's pair fell 7-5, 7-5 to East Troy's Sophia Rondeau and Katie Metcalf to land in the third place match, where they lost 6-2, 6-3 to Isabel Werner and Mia Darr from University School of Milwaukee.
"In the East Troy match, we stayed right with them and hung in there," Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. "Those two girls are good volleyers. The other three teams in the semifinals were a little more crisp at the net. Our ground strokes were as good as I saw. Both our girls haul off and wail on the ball. Our serves in the tournament were great. We got a lot of first serves in with very few doubles faults."
Niebler and Dehnert are the first players from Jefferson to medal at state in 15 years.
The quarterfinal match versus Brookfield Academy could have swung the other direction any number of times. Brookfield had match point on five occasions. Every time, Niebler and Dehnert fought back and eventually won three consecutive points to punch their semifinal ticket.
"They just kept their composure," Rogers said. "We were down 5-2 in the tiebreaker. If Maddie and Gracie had a bad point or missed a shot, they came back and played well after that. They enjoyed playing together.
"When we started the process of them playing doubles together they wanted to get to the podium and they did it. In my opinion, they played better than I thought they were going to do."
Niebler caps a decorated career which saw her compete at state three times. She saved her best tennis for last.
"Gracie thought coming into the season she had improved," Rogers said. "She really picked it up the last three weeks. She has no fear. If she makes a mistakes, it’s fine. She trusted herself and cut way down on her double faults. She did it with class. She’s a joy to coach, a joy to have around and a good leader for our team."
Dehnert, who spent the first half of the season at No. 1 singles, is going to be a force to reckon with for years to come.
"Madeline has been taking lessons for a long time," Rogers said. "She’s a good athlete. Lots of people take lessons indoors, but they don’t come out like her. She has taken what pros have given her and done a great job with it. She’s the best freshman player probably in school history. Certainly the most polished. She has a big upside.
"There’s still some things she can work on and I think she will. She’ll get more tournaments under her belt. She was a little tentative on Thursday but on Friday and Saturday, there were no nerves. She went out and did her thing."
Niebler is still deciding what her post high-school plans will look like. She will take many fond memories with her of playing for the Eagles.
"I will take with me memories of amazing teammates and how everyone was so supportive, so sweet and gave it their all," Niebler said. "It was exciting to have a freshman teammate. Maddie and I worked well together. I am excited to see where she goes. It was nice playing doubles and having a partner out there supporting you."
Dehnert has aspirations to make future trips back to Nielsen Stadium for state. This year's trip was an excellent learning experience.
"This really prepared me and made me mentally strong," Dehnert said. I know I can get through it and now I know what it's like."
Dehnert credited Niebler for being a calming presence on the court.
"Gracie definitely guided me and helped me through it," Dehnert said. "She made me realize it wasn't that big in the grand scheme of things and that it was fun. The moral of it was to have fun.
"I'm thankful for Maryam Perez-Hernandez, Kieran O'Reilly and Julie Arellano for moving their spots for us. I'd also like to thank coach Rogers, coach Paul Ganser and Jessica Punzel for everything."
Maia Samuelson and Ava Meyer from New Berlin Eisenhower beat the East Troy duo 6-4, 6-1 to become state champions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.