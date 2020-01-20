WHITEWATER — The final scores indicate most of what’s obvious for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s basketball team.
First of all, the final scores show their record is 6-10. Secondly, they show that the Warhawks have played 11 games decided by two possessions or less.
In other words, they don’t have room for error.
“We talk about margins a lot,” said Pat Miller, who is in his 19th year coaching the Warhawks. “For example, if you’re a 6-9 high flyer, you might be able to get away with some technique issues because you’re athletic. Then you have a greater margin. We don’t have that margin. We don’t shoot it well enough to have those margins.
“Our margin is much more narrow, so we have to play more exact. We can’t miss box outs.”
This is the youngest team Miller has had in his career as head coach. The team has implemented a new system on offense and defense. Both those are topics Miller is disinterested in discussing and frankly, at this point in the season, the Warhawks should be beyond those things being a factor.
But youth persists.
The team suffers from a lack of execution and game management. In Wednesday’s overtime loss to UW-La Crosse, there were instances where the Warhawks were unable to take advantage of getting stops on defense because the outlet pass was deflected or dropped.
Carelessness with the ball was on full display when an inbounds pass after a made basket had three Eagles around it while three UW-W players ran down the court taking for granted that the ball would be coming with. UW-La Crosse got an easy basket.
The Warhawks ended up losing the game in overtime by six points — two possessions.
UW-Whitewater will continue to try to improve when it takes on UW-Platteville at home Wednesday.
“The thing with this team is that there is a lot to correct and picking and choosing what to focus on has been a challenge in and of itself,” Miller said. “We’ve stayed positive and really focused on different methods of teaching. We’ve done large group, small group. Some of the guys are making big improvements. James Burks made improvements and he played well on Saturday.”
UW-Whitewater earned a 73-72 victory against host UW-Stout on Saturday. It would be easy to infer that the Warhawks took big steps forward when they picked up their first win in four WIAC games.
But they had a nine-point lead with 4 minutes to play and a six-point lead with 1:13 to play and were unable to ease to the victory. In fact, UW-Stout missed a jumper at the buzzer to ultimately lose.
“With this team, getting them to understand what is important and what isn’t important has been a struggle,” Miller said. “Are they doing it because it’s the right play or it’s what they’ve been coached to do or is it something else?”
“Why are you doing that? Is there a necessity?”
The answer to the “Why” question is typically players attempting to make positive plays. Attempting to utilize athleticism and take advantage of a perceived opening.
“Guys want to make plays, everyone wants to make plays,” Miller said. “Right now, we have to find the balance. ... We have to figure out. We continue to go through it and work on it.”
If there is going to be a competitive surge in WIAC play, they’ll have to find those answers. A big part of finding those answers is figuring out how to get positives from practice to show up in games.
Trevon Chislom, a freshman from McFarland, is the team’s most efficient shooter in the post; but he is 1 for 8 from 3-point range. Chislom has been given the go-ahead to shoot more from the outside — both by opponents who sag off of him and by coaches who have seen success in practice.
It’s not just Chislom, though. Continuing to get a healthy Austin Gates and consistent rebounding from forwards Equan Ards and company will help the Warhawks.
They’re going to need it because right now, it’s clear their margin is nearly non-existent.
