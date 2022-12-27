Ben Buxa signs with North Dakota

Ben Buxa, son of Greg and Linda, Oconomowoc, signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football at the University of North Dakota, a Division 1 school in Grand Forks, at LLHS recently. He is pictured with his sisters Lydia (left) and Abigail.

 Contributed

Lakeside Lutheran’s football program regularly produces players who go on to compete at the next level.

The Warriors had never seen one of their own sign with a Division 1 institution. That changed last week.

