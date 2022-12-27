Lakeside Lutheran’s football program regularly produces players who go on to compete at the next level.
The Warriors had never seen one of their own sign with a Division 1 institution. That changed last week.
Lakeside senior lineman Ben Buxa signed his National Letter of Intent to play at the University of North Dakota at LLHS on the first day of the NCAA’s Early Signing Period.
“My parents, my coaches and God have helped me get to this point,” Buxa said. “Without God, I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this. He led my coaches and trainers to help me grow as a player. Without God, it wouldn’t be possible. Everyone he’s put in my life has been amazing and has helped me grow.”
Buxa was a four-year starter at offensive tackle with the Warriors. Each season, he became a bigger menace for defensive lines and a bigger part of the team’s option attack.
“In my career, my confidence skyrocketed,” said Buxa, a second team Associated Press all-state performer at offensive line this past season. “As a freshman, I was scared. When I realized I was in the varsity mix during fall camp, I was overwhelmed for a while.
“As the years have gone by, I’ve gotten more confident. My coaches have believed in me more and more. By my senior year, I knew the guy lined up across from me was scared of me. I had confidence I could take care of business versus anyone lined up across from me.”
Buxa was listed at 5-foot-11 and 241 pounds as a freshman. He’s now 6-3, 285 pounds, and sports a 350-pound bench press along with a 515-pound back squat.
“That’s something everyone has to learn,” Buxa said of becoming dedicated to the weight room. “Since my freshman year, if I’m not working out it doesn’t feel right. At NX Level in Waukesha, they make sure you’re strong but still an athlete. That’s so important.
“For me, it’s six days a week lifting and doing cardio. Even though I just signed, I want to be ready for June when I head up to camp. Lifting has just become a hobby. If I have to take a week off for some reason, I’m just not the same and I don’t know what to do.”
Buxa’s recruitment heated up heading into his junior campaign. He attended numerous camps and started to generate interest from schools up and down the Missouri Valley Conference. Ultimately, he chose North Dakota over North Dakota State and Wyoming.
“I believe in everything they have said at UND when it comes to their ideals and beliefs,” said Buxa, who plans to major in the mathematics field with an eye on potentially sports analytics.
“North Dakota wants to go out and be physical. You have to be physical to win in that conference. When I got up there, I realized this was it. They mainly run an outside zone scheme offense, which is similar to the option here at Lakeside. It’s all about the process of filling gaps and quick passes.”
The Fighting Hawks, whose campus is located in Grand Forks, went 7-5 and lost in the opening round of the football college subdivision (FCS) playoffs this season. As it stands, Buxa will play center at the college level.
“Ben’s run blocking is exceptional,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “He plays with good leverage. At 6-3, he’s an inch or two short of playing at an even higher level. He gets off the ball and maintains good leverage positions.
“On film, we saw him push kids 10 yards back off the line on numerous occasions. He was just as dominant on the defensive side of the ball. He didn’t quite get the accolades there, but he was outstanding on defense.”
Bauer was elated to see Buxa’s hard work—on the field and in the classroom—pay off.
“I can’t think of anyone who deserves it more,” Bauer said. “Nobody has worked harder than Ben. I’m happy this has come together the way he wanted. He loves the university up there and it seems like a good fit. I hope his playing career turns out for him.
“All that he achieved here football wise speaks for itself. He carries a straight 4.0 GPA and takes college prep classes. Character wise, he’s a super kid. North Dakota can’t lose. He’ll be an outstanding addition to their football program.
“Ben is as humble as they come. We’ll miss him as a football player certainly, but he’s an outstanding kid who will be missed by our student body too.”
North Dakota offensive line coach Joe Pawlak is looking forward to seeing Buxa in green and white.
“Ben is a high character person, team leader and captain,” Pawlak said. “His toughness, work ethic and intelligence will add value to our room. He is a tough, smart, physical player—all characteristics of a North Dakota offensive lineman. We can’t wait for him to come up here and get to work. Excited to have him!”
Buxa proved to be a quick study at Lakeside. By the time he was a sophomore, teams in the Capitol Conference were developing offensive game plans around how to prevent No. 51 from wreaking havoc.
The Warriors reached Level 3 in Buxa’s freshman season, went 6-1 and lost in the regional championship his sophomore year and went 8-3, qualifying for Level 2 this season, when Buxa registered a team-leading 49 tackles, adding eight sacks, 61 quarterback hurries, 18 tackles for loss, one safety and four passes knocked down.
Buxa knows that being a student and an athlete at Lakeside has well prepared him for college.
“Lakeside has phenomenal academic programs,” said Buxa, who will cap his athletic career at Lakeside this spring in track and field after finishing sixth in the discus and 10th in shot put at last season’s State Championships.
“All our classes at Lakeside get you prepared from a time management standpoint. Lakeside’s academics make you be willing to learn and strive to be good.”
