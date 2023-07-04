A 10-week Outdoor Archery League will begin on July 6 at the Oakland Conservation Club, located between Cambridge and Fort Atkinson on Highway A.

The league is made up of two-person teams. Sign up is at the clubhouse after 4:00 p.m. on July 6. You will be able to shoot on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays. For more information, call 608-444-3885.

